'I saw the replay 20 times, I couldn't have done anything to that ball': Rohit disappointed at missing century at Lord's

Rohit Sharma has taken the role of opening the batting in Test cricket with aplomb. Since being drafted as opener in late 2019, Rohit has thrived in this role, scoring daddy hundreds at home and playing useful knocks overseas. In ODIs and T20Is, a highlight package comprising Rohit will show the batsman playing all types of glorious shots – the flamboyant drives and the big hoicks, but in Test cricket, as per the situation, Rohit appears sedate in his approach, curbing his natural attacking instincts as per the need of the team.

That’s what Rohit has done so far in the six innings he’s played in England on this tour. He got a couple of 30s at the World Test Championship final and followed it with another 36 in the first Test against England at Nottingham. At Lord’s however, Rohit played a fine knock of 83, his highest Test score overseas. Rohit had the opportunity to go up on the Lord’s Honours Board but was castled by James Anderson. The India opener, while speaking to Dinesh Karthik, said that while he was disappointed to miss out on the three-figure mark, there wasn’t much he could do to that brilliant delivery from Anderson.

"I am a little disappointed not to get to that three-figure mark but again, I saw the replay probably 20 times and I couldn’t have done anything to that ball. What matters is the position the team is in because it’s not about individuals. Your personal records can take a backseat but this is a team sport. Anything you do and it helps the team, I am happy with it," Rohit said.

Rohit further stated that he liked batting the way he did, especially in the last few innings – taking a more cautious and circumspect approach, and although it’s against his nature, the India opener relishes the challenge of batting in the arduous Test cricket.

"That’s Test cricket, you can’t bring out your flashy drives especially when the weather conditions are like that. You need to understand that and the experience that I have, I need to apply that. It was testing in the middle so all your basics of Test cricket come into play, things like playing with soft hands and leaving balls outside off. It is against my nature but I loved it. Honestly speaking, I loved doing that," Rohit added.