IND vs ENG Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav to fight for a place with Washington Sundar as India expected to play 2 spinners

IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: It's usually a pretty good sign when a high-profile Test series starts off with an instant classic. It spells good things for the remainder of the long tour, with the bar and the tempo set for the two teams to perform to. India scored nearly 850 runs, had a first innings lead, had six unique centuries, and conspired to lose; England found their rhythm, a lovely tempo, did what they do best while their identity as a team continues to be polished and grow more and more mature. What it means is that as the teams head southwards from Leeds and settle in Birmingham, fans will be enticed by the promise of another five days of top-quality, high-excitement Test cricket....Read More
The second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy takes us to Edgbaston, where India won't have the fondest memories of playing England. This was where England chased down their record total in Test cricket three years ago, and just over a week removed from when they touched those heights again with their second-highest chase, it's a question of putting it all in the past and quickly moving on for Shubman Gill's men. For the large part, India played good, impressive cricket in Leeds, but were undone by a lack of clinicality with the bat after giving themselves really strong foundations, and sloppiness in the field to not capture the chances that their bowlers did manage to manufacture. This means that even a tough loss to swallow has plenty of silver linings, at least with the batting.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant — four of the top five played innings of note, going into the triple digits and helping India give themselves a really strong start to the tour. Particularly Pant, who has grasped his chance to be a central figure of this team by becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in each innings of a Test match. Sai Sudharsan showed glimpses in the second innings of his debut, and nerves clearly got to him just a little bit: India will be hoping he is only all the better for getting his debut out of the way, and will want him to show the class he possesses.
For the men in blue, the question is more about whether their bowling can turn up. In relatively flat conditions at Headingley, they simply didn't have the bite that is integral to success overseas. Jasprit Bumrah shone in the first innings but was dampened in the second, and with his participation up in the air in Birmingham, that means extra responsibility and extra quality will need to be displayed by the incumbents and whoever else comes in. Expect a fair amount of shuffling with the bowling group, and hope that it works out better for the team in this match.
As far as England are concerned, it is just about doing more of the same. Rolling with the punches as they come, and then respond with solid ones of their own when they can. The batting looked strong as well, and the bowling was ruthless and sharp in the key moments like India's wasn't. Ben Stokes will know that India are good enough to jump on any slip-ups his team makes over the course of a long Test match, and his directive to his team will be to maintain the intensity and the consistent quality they showed in the series opener.
Both teams know they have space to improve even after that historic Test match, in which all things considered, things were very level. What this promises is a close series with plenty of tightly-fought games. When the going gets tough, which of these sets of players will spur into getting themselves going? That is what it might come down to.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Rishabh Pant stole the spotlight in the Leeds Test with a performance that blended flair with responsibility. He hammered twin centuries—118 in the first innings and another fluent ton in the second—showcasing both composure and audacity. His first knock anchored the innings, while in the second, he shifted gears to dominate the English bowlers.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: The hosts have already announced their playing XI for the Edgbaston clash as they remained unbeaten with Jofra Archer warming the bench.
England Playing XI - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: It will be interesting to see whether India will pick Kuldeep Yadav to add variety to their bowling attack or go ahead with just one spinner. Kuldeep made his Test debut in 2017, but since then, he has played only 13 Tests for India despite an impressive record of claiming 56 wickets at a strike rate of 37.3.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: The speculations are rife that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Edgbaston clash to manage workload. If Bumrah indeed doesn't play the second of his decided quota of three Tests, the pace line-up is expected to be Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Shardul Thakur featured as the pace-bowling all-rounder in Leeds, but there's growing buzz that batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy could get the nod for the second Test. Shardul was underutilised as a bowler in the opening match, while he failed to breach the double-digit mark on both occasions with the bat.
