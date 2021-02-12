India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
Despite riding high on the series win in Australia, the Indian cricket team stumbled at home, losing the first Test against England by 227 runs. India cannot afford to lose another Test in the series as it would lead to them getting eliminated from the ICC World Test Championship. India captain Virat Kohli will be eager to bounce back in the 4-match series, and win the 2nd Test in Chennai.
Here is all you need to know about India vs England 2nd Test:
Where will the 2nd Test between India and England take place?
The 2nd Test between India and England will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
At what time does the 2nd Test between India and England begin?
The 2nd Test between India and England will begin at 09:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13th). The toss will take place at 9 am IST.
Where and how to watch live coverage of 2nd Test between India and England?
The 2nd Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch 2nd Test between India and England online and mobile?
The online streaming of 2nd Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.
