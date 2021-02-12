IND USA
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 2nd Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Despite riding high on the series win in Australia, the Indian cricket team stumbled at home, losing the first Test against England by 227 runs. India cannot afford to lose another Test in the series as it would lead to them getting eliminated from the ICC World Test Championship. India captain Virat Kohli will be eager to bounce back in the 4-match series, and win the 2nd Test in Chennai.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 2nd Test:

Where will the 2nd Test between India and England take place?

The 2nd Test between India and England will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

At what time does the 2nd Test between India and England begin?

The 2nd Test between India and England will begin at 09:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13th). The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of 2nd Test between India and England?

The 2nd Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch 2nd Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of 2nd Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli can surpass Ponting to achieve world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
File image of England captain Eoin Morgan.(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
app
Chennai: Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli can surpass Ponting to achieve world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
Jack Leach and Rishabh Pant.
cricket

I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:15 AM IST
With four wickets down and still 503 runs behind England, it looked India are in for a disaster. But stepped in Pant and his presence on the crease changed the complexion of the match. Pant went on a rampage as he meted out special treatment to England spinner Jack Leach.
File photo of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
cricket

Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer

By Rajesh Pansare, Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Earlier, Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra had alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere soon after the Mumbai and India opener had resigned as Uttarakhand’s coach on Tuesday citing interference in team selection.
India's Shahbaz Nadeem (in photo) has been withdrawn from the Test squad along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar(PTI)
cricket

Two cricketers withdrawn from India Test squad, Axar available for selection

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test against England.
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021, ** Chennai: England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000023A)(PTI)
cricket

England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
India vs England: "Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow," said ECB in a statement.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Mohammad Rizwan finished with 64-ball 104 not out comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes after South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at the Gaddafi stadium.
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 2nd Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

PCB considering pay hike for red-ball cricketers

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that number of options are under consideration to to stop the trend of players shying away from Test cricket.
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

How will England tackle Ashwin in 2nd Test? Foakes gives an interesting answer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn from very early in the Test match.
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • The absence of Jadeja (he dislocated his thumb in Sydney) was felt even more so because his like-for-like replacement in Shahbaz Nadeem didn’t quite go according to the think-tank’s plan, even in the second innings.
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of 1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
