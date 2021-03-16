India vs England 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav misses out as India make one change against England

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. In Morgan's 100th game as T20I captain, the skipper announced that there was just one change the team went ahead with, with fast bowler Mark Wood returning to replace Tom Curran in the line-up.

"We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran," Morgan said at the toss.

As for India, captain Virat Kohli revealed that Rohit Sharma makes a return, replacing Suryakumar Yadav in the Playing XI. Yadav, who made his India debut in the previous game on Sunday, took a catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, although he did not get a chance to bat. This means that Rohit and KL Rahul will open the innings with Ishan Kishan to bat at No.3, pushing the captain himself to four. Kohli admitted he would have wanted to field but is not worried much about the outcome of the toss.

"Honestly, I'd have chosen to bowl first as well, and you have to embrace what you do after the toss. It's an exciting challenge for us. It's good the series is poised, and England will come hard, "Kohli said at the toss.

"Obviously, crowds are an added advantage, but having said that you have to be professional. We have other things to push us hard: as I said batting first.... Suryakumar, unfortunately, has to make way for Rohit. He's going to open with KL (Rahul) and Ishan (Kishan) will bat at No.3."