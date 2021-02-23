IND USA
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live on TV and Online

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd Test Match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:14 AM IST

With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England are set to face off against each other in the Day/Night Test at the newly unveiled Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The uncertainty of how the pink SG balls will behave on a surface fon which a Test has not been played for several years. Both the teams will be looking to rely on their fast bowing unit under lights. It will be interesting to see if India use three pacers or four pacers in the pink-ball Test.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd Test:

Where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?

The 3rd Test between India and England will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Also read | Virat Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus

At what time does the 3rd Test between India and England begin?

The 3rd Test between India and England will begin at 02:30 PM IST on Thursday (February 23rd). The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir explains why he thinks Siraj will be picked over Umesh for pink-ball Test

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England?

The 3rd Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the 3rd Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Virat Kohli during training sessions at Motera.(BCCI)
cricket

'Very difficult': Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:56 AM IST
India vs England: Deep Dasgupta said that newly-placed orange chairs in the Motera Stadium can make the fielders' job quite troublesome as the pink ball seems a little orangish.
Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni.
cricket

‘I was stunned': Ishant reveals what Dhoni told him when retiring from Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Further describing MS Dhoni, Ishant stated that the former Indian captain was someone who cared little for numbers but always thought about the team’s welfare.
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:27 AM IST
India vs England: But Indian captain Virat Kohli though feels that the fast bowlers will always be crucial in a pink ball Test.
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration.(PTI)
cricket

Motera: Welcome to the world's largest cricket stadium

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The stadium has a seating capacity of 1,10,000, close to 10,000 more spectators than the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground – that has now lost its tag of being the largest cricket stadium in the world to the facility in Motera.
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Motera from the archives, one last time

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Yet, Tests in Ahmedabad have not lacked for drama; unlike most venues, it also favours visiting teams.
Steve Smith and RCB coach Mike Hesson.(Screengrab/File)
cricket

Here's why RCB bid only once for Steve Smith and backed out - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: But what was interesting during Smith's bidding was the fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore made the first bid for Smith, and after DC raised their hammer, the Virat Kohli-led franchise immediately pulled out.
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
cricket

'Focus on match': Gaekwad says India shouldn't worry about WTC Championship

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:33 AM IST
But despite the weightage of the contest, Gaekwad believes that India should instead just focus on the game as it progresses instead of thinking too far ahead.
Indian fans cheer during cricket match. File(AP)
cricket

Beware the Indian stadium experience

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Regardless of the perpetual flex of its financial muscle, Indian cricket is terribly backward in its treatment of its spectators, writes Sharda Ugra.
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
cricket

Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Series comprising five one-dayers and three T20s will be India’s first since T20 World Cup last March
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each in PSL
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi(HT Photo)
cricket

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The former left-arm spinner is believed to have undergone bypass after doctors suggested surgery as Bedi was suffering from heart issues.
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when Ishant Sharma was first selected in the Indian team.
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
