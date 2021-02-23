India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live on TV and Online
With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England are set to face off against each other in the Day/Night Test at the newly unveiled Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The uncertainty of how the pink SG balls will behave on a surface fon which a Test has not been played for several years. Both the teams will be looking to rely on their fast bowing unit under lights. It will be interesting to see if India use three pacers or four pacers in the pink-ball Test.
Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd Test:
Where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?
The 3rd Test between India and England will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Also read | Virat Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus
At what time does the 3rd Test between India and England begin?
The 3rd Test between India and England will begin at 02:30 PM IST on Thursday (February 23rd). The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.
Also read: Gautam Gambhir explains why he thinks Siraj will be picked over Umesh for pink-ball Test
Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England?
The 3rd Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the 3rd Test between India and England online and mobile?
The online streaming of the 3rd Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very difficult': Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was stunned': Ishant reveals what Dhoni told him when retiring from Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera: Welcome to the world's largest cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera from the archives, one last time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why RCB bid only once for Steve Smith and backed out - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Focus on match': Gaekwad says India shouldn't worry about WTC Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beware the Indian stadium experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox