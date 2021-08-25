India vs England 3rd Test, Weather Update: Will play start on time at Headingley or will rain interrupt the action?

Team India will take on England in the third Test of the ongoing series at Headingley on Wednesday. After a scintillating victory at Lord’s, the visitors will look to take a 2-0 lead. Whereas England would be desperate to register their first win against Kohli & Co in this series. Both teams will take the center stage with a common wish – no rain interruption.

Rain and England summers go hand in hand. The showers had a significant impact on the series thus far with the final day of the first day getting washed out while toss was also delayed in the second Test.

Also read: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live on TV and Online

Ahead of the third Test at Headingley, let’s have a look at the weather prediction of the opening day.

According to AccuWeather, there will be a cloud cover throughout the day but the chances of rain are less. The morning temperature is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius, with 73% humidity and no rain.

Wednesday's weather predcition in Leeds(AccuWeather)

In the afternoon the sky will be clearer but the temperature is expected to be the same. Humidity would be around 65 percent while the chances of precipitation are 3 percent – almost nil.

Wednesday's weather predcition in Leeds(AccuWeather)

During the evening time, the temperature is expected to dip by four degrees, expected around 16 degrees Celsius. There could be an increase in humidity – upto 75% - and the good thing is, no rain when the sun sets.

Wednesday's weather predcition in Leeds(AccuWeather)

As per AccuWeather’s prediction, we can expect the toss to take place on time, i.e., 3 PM IST, followed by the start of the play after 30 minutes.

Talking about the teams, England are set to field a revamped playing XI. As Dom Sibley has been dropped from the squad, Haseeb Hameed will open with Rory Burns and star batsman Dawid Malan would come at No. 3. However, it would be interesting to see who would replace Mark Wood who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

India, on the other hand, are likely to unchanged as captain Virat has said that the management won’t disturb the winning combination. However, the Indian skipper added that the final decision will be taken after having a close look at the pitch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON