India vs England, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG cricket match on television and online

The mission objective will be to secure a series-clinching victory on Friday as India take on England in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium, in Pune. The visitors staged a comeback in the third T20I, but the hosts lead 2-1. A win on Friday will see them win the series 3-1, and the fifth fixture will be a dead rubber. India's Varun Chakaravarthy (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking a wicket.(AFP)

In the third T20I, India collapsed at 145/9 in 20 overs, in their chase of 171, losing by 26 runs. It was a poor batting display as Hardik Pandya top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 40 runs off 35 balls. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton struck thrice for England in a sensational bowling display, Brydon Chase and Jofra Archer bagged two wickets each respectively.

Initially, Ben Duckett’s dominant 28-ball 51-run knock saw England post 171/9 in 20 overs. For India’s bowling department, Varun Chakaravarthy was in good form, taking a five-wicket haul. The match also saw veteran pacer Mohammed Shami make his return after a lengthy absence. But he failed to take a wicket, leaking 25 runs in three overs, at an economy of 8.33.

The third fixture also saw 18 wickets in a single match in that format, which is the joint-most in a T20I in India. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy also became the first bowler in T20Is to get five-wicket hauls in two defeats.

India vs England 4th T20I live telecast and streaming

When will the India vs England 4th T20I cricket match take place?

The India vs England 4th T20I cricket match will take place on Friday (January 31).

What time will the India vs England 4th T20I cricket match begin?

The India vs England 4th T20I cricket match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 4th T20I cricket match take place?

The India vs England 4th T20I cricket match will take place at the MCA Stadium, in Pune.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 4th T20I cricket match on television?

On television, the live telecast of India vs England 4th T20I cricket match will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I cricket match?

The live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I cricket match will be available on Hotstar.