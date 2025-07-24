India vs England 4th Test Live Updates Day 2: No update on Pant's return after injury scare; Jadeja-Shardul key for IND

India vs England 4th Test Live Updates Day 2: IND vs ENG: The series hangs by a thread as India trial 1-2, but a win in the ongoing fourth Test will level proceedings and they are trying to do just that, at Old Trafford in Manchester. Day 1 saw England win the toss and opt to bowl, and released Indian playing XI revealed the return of Sai Sudharsan and debut for pacer Anshul Kamboj. Meanwhile, Karun Nair has been dropped from the playing XI. The visitors had a strong start on Day 1, as Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) got a half-century and built a strong partnership with KL Rahul (46). The visitors were dominant in the opening session as England went wicketless. But they fought back after Lunch, as they ended the partnership between Jaiswal and Rahul, which had reach 94 runs, and then India were reduced to 140/3 with Ben Stokes once again leading from the front....Read More

Sudharsan got his first Test fifty and looked in good form in the middle, but was also dropped early. But just when his partnership with Rishabh Pant started flowing, Pant took a bad blow to the foot and had to driven off the field. Pant left for medical scans after registering 37* off 48 balls. Meanwhile, Sudharsan was also eventually dismissed for 61 off 151 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) remain unbeaten for India, and will resume batting on Day 2.

For England, Stokes took two wickets. In a press conference aftre Stumps, Sudharsan also gane an update on Pant. He said, “He was in a lot of pain definitely, but they've gone for scans. We'll get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow. Obviously he will be a big miss, because he was batting really well today as well, and plus we miss out on a batter. If he doesn't come back again it will definitely have consequences. But at the same time, the batters who are batting right now and there are a few more all-rounders inside. We'll try and give our best and bat long so that we negotiate that loss very well.”