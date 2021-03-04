4th Test: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are two of the most enigmatic modern-day cricketers, and everytime two high-octane cricketers are up against other, ruffling of some feathers is guaranteed. During Day 1 of the fourth Test match between India and England, Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.

Here's how it panned out. After Mohammed Siraj bowled a bouncer to Stokes to finish the 13th over, Stokes mouthed a few words at the India quick. Although Siraj did not say much in return, Kohli decided to take matter into his hands and got up to Stokes' face when he and Jonny Bairstow were talking in between overs. The discussion went on between Stokes and Kohli, but just when it looked like matters may escalate, umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened and separated the two.

However, the exchange did not end there. As Stokes was on his way back to the crease, Kohli once again entered the scene as the two cricketers continued to have a go at each other. This time, it was umpire Virender Sharma who had to cease fire. Even though the episode between Kohli and Stokes was laid to rest, as of now, the England all-rounder next got into a bit of a verbal exchange with Siraj.

Stokes edged Siraj through the slip cordon first ball off the 15th over and scored two more consecutive boundaries later in the over. Something happened and Siraj mouthed a few words at Stokes although the England batsman did not retaliate.

This is not the first instance of Kohli acting animated on the field. During the second Test, as Joe Root survived a close LBW call close to stumps on Day 2, an unimpressed Kohli walked towards Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly before walking back to his fielding position shaking his head. Kohli's act was slammed by former England cricketers David Lloyd, saying that had it been some other sport, Kohli would have been banned from the next game.