'His strike rate is always high': VVS Laxman lavishes praise on Team India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
For several years, Suryakumar Yadav showcased his talents with the bat in the domestic circuit for Mumbai, and in the Indian Premier League. But after a tremendous season in 2020 for Mumbai Indians in which he amassed 480 runs in 16 games at an average of 40, the 30-year-old made a case for himself to be in contention for the T20I World Cup squad in 2021.
Suryakumar had to wait for his chance to bat in an international game for India, but on Thursday, when the opportunity came his way, he grasped it with both hands.
READ | India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
The right-hander smashed 57 runs in 31 balls, as he helped India to a huge total of 185/6. Suryakumar Yadav was named the man of the match as India won the contest by 8 runs.
Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer VVS Laxman described the Mumbai batsman as a match-winner.
"Spectacular, he astonished both me and Jofra Archer. His mindset is praiseworthy. He even told Murali Kartik that he wanted to keep it simple. If you complicate things too much, you forget at times what your strengths are and what is your template of scoring runs," Laxman said.
"The timing we saw today, the way he placed the ball and the manner in which he was coming behind the line of the ball while playing the pacers and playing creative shots according to the field," Laxman added.
"When the spinners came, (he played) fantastic shots. My favourite was the maximum he hit over extra-cover against Adil Rashid.
"He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," he signed off.
'Dawid Malan himself wasn't aware': Dasgupta comments on Suryakumar's dismissal
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood
India women seek winning return to T20 cricket
IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online
Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record
Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana
'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player
- Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
- Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
Mithali Raj: I didn't even know I was about to touch those figures
- In the recently concluded ODI series, the India women's ODI captain became only the second woman in the world to aggregate 10,000 career runs. Raj looks back at the series, and the road ahead for the 2022 World Cup.
India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years
- The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.