'His strike rate is always high': VVS Laxman lavishes praise on Team India's match-winner

For several years, Suryakumar Yadav showcased his talents with the bat in the domestic circuit for Mumbai, and in the Indian Premier League. But after a tremendous season in 2020 for Mumbai Indians in which he amassed 480 runs in 16 games at an average of 40, the 30-year-old made a case for himself to be in contention for the T20I World Cup squad in 2021.

Suryakumar had to wait for his chance to bat in an international game for India, but on Thursday, when the opportunity came his way, he grasped it with both hands.

READ | India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?

The right-hander smashed 57 runs in 31 balls, as he helped India to a huge total of 185/6. Suryakumar Yadav was named the man of the match as India won the contest by 8 runs.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer VVS Laxman described the Mumbai batsman as a match-winner.

"Spectacular, he astonished both me and Jofra Archer. His mindset is praiseworthy. He even told Murali Kartik that he wanted to keep it simple. If you complicate things too much, you forget at times what your strengths are and what is your template of scoring runs," Laxman said.





"The timing we saw today, the way he placed the ball and the manner in which he was coming behind the line of the ball while playing the pacers and playing creative shots according to the field," Laxman added.

"When the spinners came, (he played) fantastic shots. My favourite was the maximum he hit over extra-cover against Adil Rashid.

"He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," he signed off.