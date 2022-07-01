India vs England, 5th Test, Birmingham weather today: Mostly cloudy but showers expected on Day 1 at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead the Indian team against formidable England in the fifth Test, beginning Friday. The fast bowler was appointed the captain after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the all-important game owing to Covid-19. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be postponed after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India lead the series 2-1 but Bumrah now faces a daunting task against England, who have dished out aggressive cricket in their 3-0 rout of World Test champions New Zealand. The English camp looks to level the series, having adopted a high-risk strategy under coach Brendon McCullum and new captain Ben Stokes.

England have recalled veteran James Anderson for the Test, while India are yet to name their eleven, which features a fresh opening pair. Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as cover but India haven't disclosed who will be Shubman Gill's opening partner in Rohit's absence.

The fifth Test should have been played in Manchester last September but was postponed hours before the scheduled start. While Covid-19 was the reason behind the game getting postponed, the rain threat looms large for the rescheduled tie in Birmingham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to weather.com, a scattered thunderstorm could affect the game in its first two sessions on Day 1. However, the chances of rain will decrease as the game progresses. There are 60 per cent chances of rain during the day, and it is expected to drop to 40 during nighttime.

Birmingham weather forecast on July 1, 2022 (weather.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Anderson, who remains England's all-time record Test wicket-taker, the hosts have added Sam Billings to the eleven. Billings was called up at short notice during the New Zealand series finale for his second Test appearance as a Covid-19 substitute for first-choice gloveman Ben Foakes.

Talking about the Indian team, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who looked good in the practice game. The star batter is chasing the elusive 71st hundred, having not reached the triple-figure mark since 2019. The focus will also be on Cheteshwar Pujara, who could be asked to open after an impressive spell with Sussex. It remains to be seen who will be India's bowling all-rounder.

The team management can go with Ashwin, who isn't an automatic choice in overseas conditions but adds depth to the spin attack alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Shardul Thakur could also enter the eleven as fast bowling all-rounder if India decides to go with just one spinner at Edgbaston.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under Bumrah, India are bidding for a first Test series win in England since 2007. It will be only their fourth in total to set alongside successes in 1971 and 1986.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON