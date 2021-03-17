‘A learning for a young batsman’: Laxman hails Virat Kohli’s ‘amazing batting’ under pressure
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s stupendous innings against England in the third T20I which the hosts lost by 8 wickets on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.
Unlike the previous two outings, Kohli walked out to bat at No. 4. He took charge when the hosts were reeling at 20 for 2. He went on to score an unbeaten 77 of just 46 balls, including 4 maximums and 8 boundaries.
Laxman was very impressed with the Indian skipper’s batting against England. While speaking on Star Sports network, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Kohli’s knock was a great learning for any young batsman on how to pace an innings.
“At one point it felt if India can score even 140 or not because so many wickets had fallen. But once again Virat Kohli deserves all the praise. The chase master showed his magic in the last match (Sunday) but today (Tuesday) the way he first absorbed the pressure and then built the innings, it was amazing batting and a learning for any young batsman on how you show your magic under pressure and the way to pace your innings,” Laxman said on Star Sports Network.
“Three wickets had fallen and he knew there was desperate need of a partnership, so first with Rishabh Pant and then with Hardik Pandya. I liked the way he used the crease, he knew where the gaps are and played shots in those directions, not only fours but we also saw sixes raining.
The Indian skipper started off a bit slow as he scored 28 from his first 29 balls. But once he got settled, he showcased a classic stroke play and amassed the rest of the 49 runs in the next 17 deliveries.
“The way he understood the situation, first played the grounded shots and then as the innings progressed, we could see the change in the strike rate, we could see the aerial shots and not only in one or two directions, he hit boundaries and sixes around the ground and it was great to see that,” he added.
“The aggressive intent that was seen in the last few overs, that too against Mark Wood who was in a good rhythm and then against Archer and Jordan, everyone would have enjoyed seeing that,” Laxman further said.
