India vs England: Alastair Cook gifted 33 beer bottles by English media - Watch

Former England skipper Alastair Cook announced before the start of the Oval Test that the fifth Test of the India-England series would be his last as an English player. And in a fitting tribute, the English media gifted him 33 beer bottles at the press conference at the end of the fourth day’s play on Monday. The 33 bottles were a symbolic representation of the 33 Test centuries that Cook scored for England.

According to reports, each beer bottle also had a message from members of the media who have covered Cook’s illustrious career spanning 12 years. “On behalf of all the media, we appreciate everything you have done as a player and captain for England over the years, particularly the way you dealt with us,” a journalist said.

“There have been ups and downs but you dealt with us very professionally. We just want to show our appreciation for everything. We have got a little gift. You said to me once when we were out for a dinner that you are not really a wine drinker but you’re a beer man, a lager man. So we got you 33 [beer bottles for you]. And on each beer there’s a little message from each member of the media.”

Speaking about the last few days, Cook said: “It’s just been the most surreal four days of my life really. It’s incredible – because there’s a few of my friends here as well. For that all to happen today, and every reception I’ve had over the last four days, it’s just been incredible.

“It was a different day. From a purely selfish point of view, I couldn’t have asked for a better week. But there have been bigger things, in more important games, which have meant more.”

Cook’s wife Alice is expecting their third child and he could even miss the last day’s play if she goes into labour.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:05 IST