Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans ahead of 2nd India-England Test
The India vs England second Test in Chennai will mark the return of spectators in the stand after a gap of 11 months and BCCI shared a heart touching video to welcome the fans on the eve of the Test match.
In the 30 seconds long video, BCCI used snapshots of empty chairs kept in some of the stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in anticipation of the crowd for the second Test match. The images were supported by the background noise of crowd cheers.
“Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test. Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow,” wrote BCCI.
Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visits for the redemption of tickets.
The second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary had confirmed last week.
The redemption of online tickets was done from 8.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. on Friday at booth number six and eight located at Victoria Hostel Road for 'C, D, E and F' Stands, at Wallajah Road near Gate No. 11 and 12 for 'I, J, K and H' Stands.
Meanwhile, on all match days, online tickets can be redeemed between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.
The second Test will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.
England had won the first Test by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
