India vs England: 'Best role model we have had' - Cricket fraternity lauds Joe Root's unbeaten 180-run knock at Lord's

England captain Joe Root's spectacular show at Lord's in the 2nd Test against India has led to the contest currently being in a stalemate by the end of Day 3. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 180 in the first innings to help his team post a total of 391 on the board, taking a lead of 27 runs over India at stumps on Saturday.

The match in Lord's is now hung in balance, and England captain Root will hope his bowlers can bowl out India quickly to set themselves up for an easy chase. Root's sensational batting led to the cricket fraternity showering praises on him.

Here are a few reactions:

#Root hundreds have been saving England from all kind of trouble in this series. #EngvInd #LordsTest — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 14, 2021

The best role model we have had .. @root66 is a delight .. hope all kids are trying to emulate the way he is & goes about his business .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 14, 2021

The bowling hasn't been bad. It's just that Root has been better. Just a class act rising to the occasion this series. Well played @root66 👏🏻 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/I8w2V1rOXj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 14, 2021

Root must be feeling what Lara must’ve felt for a long period in his career. Lone Ranger. A cut above the rest. What a player…. #EngvInd #MissionDomination — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2021

The five-match Test series is currently leveled at 0-0 with the rain-curtailed first Test ending. India captain Virat Kohli will hope to pile on quick runs on Day 4 to put pressure on England bowlers.