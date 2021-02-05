Joe Root scores century in 100th Test to join illustrious list

England captain Joe Root brought up his 20th Test century on Friday on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Chennai to put the visitors in firm control. Root came in to bat after England lost two wickets in quick succession at 63/2 and stitched together a big partnership with opener Dom Sibley to keep the Indian bowlers at bay on a flat track.

Root's performance vindicated his decision to bat first after winning the toss. It was a momentous occasion for Root as he became the third Englishman to score a century in his 100th Test match.

English stalwarts Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the others who achieved this feat. It must be noted that Root made his Test debut in India in 2012 when he helped England draw the final Test with a resolute knock which in turn gave them a series victory.

Root is overall the 9th player to score a century in his 100th Test. The other players to achieve this feat, apart from Cowdrey and Stewart, are Javed Miandad (PAK), Gordon Greenidge (WI), Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK), Ricky Ponting (AUS), Graeme Smith (SA), Hashim Amla (SA).

Players with century in 100th Test

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the only player to score centuries in both innings of his 100th Test and Root would hope he could emulate Ponting's feat.

But more than that he would want to bat long enough and get a huge score under his belt to put the hosts under pressure.



