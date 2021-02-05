'Would've picked him any day': Gautam Gambhir 'massively surprised' at India's selection of Nadeem over Kuldeep
India’s decision to play Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test against England in Chennai was a bit ‘unfortunate’ and ‘surprising’ for former India opener Gautam Gambhir.
Nadeem who was drafted into the Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury, was picked as India’s second spinner with Ravichandran Ashwin being the spearhead and Washington Sundar the all-rounder at No.7.
Gambhir said Kuldeep should’ve been picked straight up as he could have had an impact at the start of the series.
“Little unfortunate on Kuldeep’s part. They should have actually picked Kuldeep against England. A left-arm wrist spinner is a unique commodity. He’s been with the team without playing much. He would have been a great asset,” Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.
India vs England live score first Test Day 1
Kuldeep was the only cricketer of the original Test squad who did not get a game in Australia despite being fit. His last match was two years ago in 2019 in Australia and in that match, he managed a five-wicket haul.
“You got to use him first up in the series, you don’t wanna wait for the second or third test match because a lot of times we’ve seen how a wrist spinner can actually turn the game. So it’s a bit unfortunate and surprising as well,” Gambhir said.
Explaining his reasons for calling India’s selection ‘a massive surprise,’ Gambhir said Kuldeep can turn it both ways and would have been an asset for India in the first Test.
“They are playing two off-spinners. Yes, probably they wanted a little more depth in the batting at No.7 and No.8. So it’s a massive surprise. I would have picked Kuldeep any day. Whether it’s a right hander or a left hander, it really doesn’t matter when you’ve got a left-arm spinner who can take it both ways,” Gambhir added.
Interestingly, India head coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in skipper for three Tests in Australia Ajinkya Rahane had indicated that Kuldeep will get his opportunity in the home series against England.
England meanwhile, reached 67 for two at lunch on Day 1 after Joe Root opted to bat first. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the wicket-takers for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test Day 1 Live: Joe Root, Dom Sibley key in second session
Why Joe Root & co. are wearing black armbands in Chennai - EXPLAINED
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Bumrah goes past Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox