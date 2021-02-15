IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'England are not behind because of the pitch': Mark Butcher feels Chennai Test is 'beyond England'
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

'England are not behind because of the pitch': Mark Butcher feels Chennai Test is 'beyond England'

  • India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Former batsman Mark Butcher is not a fan of the turning Chepauk surface, but believes that is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai. The visitors, who took the opening Test by 227 runs, began Day 3 almost 250 runs behind and by the time lunch was taken, India's lead had stretched to 351 runs. With England batting last, Butcher reckons it might be too late for the visitors to save this Test match.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates

"First of all, let me make this one point. England are not behind because of the pitch. They are behind because of Rohit Sharma’s brilliant batting in the first innings and because they did not bowl very well on a surface where the ball was going through the top from Day 1. To be frank with you, the game is probably beyond England as it is at the moment," Butcher said on Star Sports.

Having said that, Butcher admitted he's not inclined towards surfaces that offer turn from Day 1. The Chennai strip used for the second Test has come under scrutiny for being too spin friendly, something England have clearly struggled to tackle. They were bundled out or 134 in the first innings, conceding a first-innings lead of 195 runs, with India's premier spinner R Ashwin claiming 5/43 – his 29th five-wicket-haul in Tests.

Also Read | 'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'

India themselves found it a lot tougher to bat in the second innings. They headed into lunch 156/6, losing five wickets in the morning session with Moeen Ali and Leach accounting for five of the six Indian wickets to fall. Irrespective of England's struggles, Butcher feels rank turners as extreme as these should be avoided.

"For me, it's not about the pitch or who's on top or who's winning or whether it's unfair on England. England are out there. You've got to play on what you've been given. Of England were 250 runs in front on this surface, it still wouldn’t be a good pitch for me, that’s all," Butcher explained.

"You can have teams on top on flat ones, you can have teams on top on pitches where it does play a bit. My opinion is that the ball should not be going through the top on Day 1, on any surface in any country, anytime, anywhere in Test match cricket. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england mark butcher virat kohli
Close
Live
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score:.(PTI)
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score:.(PTI)
cricket

2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Kohli scores 25th Test fifty

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:39 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: India lost five quick wickets in the day. Virat Kohli has stitched an important partnership with R Ashwin as the hosts try to set up a huge total for England. Follow live updates of India vs England.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli drives. (BCCI )
Virat Kohli drives. (BCCI )
cricket

'This is classy batting': Gavaskar impressed with intent shown by Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • India vs England: While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against spin, Kohli batted in a different league, almost dishing out a lesson on how to bat in such challenging conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli.
India captain Virat Kohli.
cricket

Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Umpire Nitin Menon went to spoke to Kohli after the run was completed and it appeared that he gave him a warning for running on the danger area. Kohli indulged in a discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

'England not behind because of pitch': Butcher says Chennai Test is 'beyond Eng'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doubt he'll play 14 games,' Gambhir expects KKR to get back-up for all-rounder

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, weighed in on the team combinations the franchise he captained, the Kolkata Knight Riders, should consider heading into the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
cricket

Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:00 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was of the opinion that the confidence with which the youngster bats in now is also rubbing onto his wicketkeeping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
India vs England: Putting his weight firmly behind Pant, Ashwin said the attacking left-hander should be allowed to build his confidence and turn into a better player, which would not be possible if there are constant comparisons with other keepers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
India vs England: Giving his views on the same on Twitter, Waugh wrote: "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level."
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:12 AM IST
The left-arm off-spinner said that he was extremely happy to terminate the in-form English skipper and also revealed that he had a plan against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
cricket

'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:33 PM IST
India vs England: Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan engaged in a debate on Twitter over the condition of the pitch in Chennai during 2nd Test between India and England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
ipl

'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Gambhir said that there aren’t many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
cricket

India batsmen show how to tame the turn

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:53 AM IST
India vs England: Compare their approach to India’s, particularly Pujara’s attempts to meet the ball down the pitch, and you know staying back has its pitfalls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP