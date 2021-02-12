IND USA
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
India vs England: 'England should be ashamed of what they have done to Jonny Bairstow,' says Geoffrey Boycott

India vs England: Boycott said that Bairstow deserved a chance to be in the squad for the first two Tests.
By hindustantimes.com | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has slammed England Cricket team selectors for the way they have handled wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The right-handed batsman was part of the two Tests in Sri Lanka, but played as a specialist batsman and not given the keeping duties. Before arriving in India, Bairstow was sent back home as part of England's workload management for its players - and was not included in the squad for the first Tests against India.

Now, ahead of the 2nd Test, England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been rested after the first Test in Chennai, and he will return to India for the limited-overs leg of the tour. Replacing him in the Test team is Ben Foakes. Boycott said that Bairstow deserved a chance to be in the squad for the first two Tests.

Also read: India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

"So I get Buttler leaving India but it is poor that Bairstow is not replacing him for the second Test. It has to be because Ed Smith (chief selector) wants to see this other kid, Foakes, get a go. Smith clearly does not want Jonny playing as a keeper-batsman," Boycott told The Telegraph.

"He (Bairstow) has always said he wants to follow his father as a keeper-batsman. He does not want to be just a specialist batsman but Smith has made that decision and I feel it is unfair. Jonny has missed his opportunity to keep wicket again and England should be ashamed of what they have done to him," Boycott added.

"It seems as if England bring him in and push him out when it suits them. He must feel like a yo-yo," he further said.

"Bairstow was not exactly looking for a rest, it has been forced on him. He would have been queuing up to stay in India and take the gloves. Jonny scored runs in Sri Lanka, he is used to India after two years in the IPL and he has a proven track record.

"You would think England would welcome competition for places. It is good for the team. If Jonny came in and kept well and scored runs Buttler would realise he has to keep playing well to stay in the side.

"But no. That chance has gone and England will be weaker at a point when they should pick their best team to go 2-0 up in the series," Boycott signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

