‘Greatest non selection we have ever witnessed’: Vaughan takes a hilarious dig at India for benching Ashwin once again

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been benched again as India continued to play four seamers in the fourth Test against England at the Oval. Though the visitors made a couple of changes to the side – Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replaced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the spin option wasn't disturbed as Ravindra Jadeja was preferred again for his batting abilities.

As soon as captain Virat Kohli announced his playing XI after losing the toss, social media lost its calm after observing that Ashwin had to warm the benches for one more game on this tour, which is nearing conclusion. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also took a dig at the Indian side for not having their premier off-spinner.

Calling India’s decision a ‘madness’, Vaughan tweeted: “The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness …”

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

While many India fans agreed to Vaughan’s opinion, former Australia batsman Mark Waugh replied with a hashtag that read ‘unfathomable’.

“Makes you wonder if the Indian think tank have any clue. #unfathomable,” Waugh tweeted.

Makes you wonder if the Indian think tank have any clue.#unfathomable — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) September 2, 2021

Earlier, Kohli explained why Jadeja was chosen over Ashwin for the Oval Test. The Indian captain said the left-arm spinner provides balance with the bat in hand at No. 7 in the order.

“Two changes – Ishant and Shami have niggles – Umesh and Shardul are back. For us, it's about partnerships, we can't focus too much on individuals. England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket. Also factors in his balance at No.7. The opening partnership has been amazing for us, it's about getting together as batsmen. A few days left on this tour, the series is poised beautifully, and no shortage of effort, for sure,” Kohli said at the toss.