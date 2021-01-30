IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He adds a different dimension to it': Mark Butcher says 'England will be buoyed' with India all-rounder's absence
Mark Butcher waves to the crowd as he walks off celebrating England's victory over South Africa.(Getty Images)
Mark Butcher waves to the crowd as he walks off celebrating England's victory over South Africa.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He adds a different dimension to it': Mark Butcher says 'England will be buoyed' with India all-rounder's absence

England will be looking to take advantage of the situation in a bid to improve their standings in the World Test Championship table. And they have a big chance with India's star all-rounder missing the first two Tests.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:15 PM IST

There are going to be some absentees from the Indian cricket team for the Test series against England. Several bowlers picked up an injury on the tour of Australia where India had to play multiple debutants. Some have recovered while others are still nursing an injury. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are missing the first two Tests while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the matches due to injury.

England will be looking to take advantage of the situation in a bid to improve their standings in the World Test Championship table. And they have a big chance with India's star all-rounder missing the first two Tests.

Former England batsman Mark Butcher also feels the same. He has said that Root and his men will be happy with Jadeja's absence in India's test squad, having recently displayed their vulnerability against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka.

England won both the tests in Sri Lanka but struggled to read left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya who claimed 10 wickets in the second match at Galle.


All-rounder Jadeja will miss the first two tests after fracturing his thumb in Australia and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is not a certainty in India's slow bowling attack led by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Our batters had problems facing Embuldeniya," Butcher, who played 71 tests between 1997-2004, told Saturday's Times of India newspaper.

"England will be buoyed by Jadeja's absence. India possesses a world-class bowling attack but Jadeja adds a different dimension to it."

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe warned the England batsmen on Friday against overdoing the sweep shot against the Indian spinners in the four-test series beginning in Chennai on Feb. 5.

The tourists are expected to alter their opening pair and Butcher expected Zak Crawley to make way for Rory Burns who is back from paternity leave.

"Burns and (Dom) Sibley should be opening in the first test.

"A left-right combination is handy and England will want to stick with them. If the two get off to a good start, the rest of the batsmen too will gain confidence," Butcher said.

Burns, speedster Jofra Archer, and all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived earlier in India after being rested for the series in Sri Lanka.

The trio, having served their quarantine period, began training at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The full squad will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, a team spokesman said.

(with Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england ravindra jadeja

Related Stories

File Photo of Kolkata Knight Riders from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
File Photo of Kolkata Knight Riders from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

'Build team around him': Chopra picks player KKR should name as vice-captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Chopra spoke on the plans for KKR in the upcoming season.
READ FULL STORY
England's Ben Stokes as Jofra Archer looks on during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
England's Ben Stokes as Jofra Archer looks on during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Stokes, Archer hit training ground as others in England clear second COVID test

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He allows mistakes': Upton on Dravid's influence on youngsters

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The latest to join the bandwagon is paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He allows mistakes': Upton on Dravid's influence on youngsters

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The latest to join the bandwagon is paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI to not hold Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:36 AM IST
It is understood that a two-month long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't feasible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
cricket

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
What Dravid did was ensure that every youngster with skill and commitment got a fair shot. People who have worked with the teams, or been a part of the teams, say that under his supervision, both skills and perseverance are given equal importance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar

By Rutvick Mehta, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:09 PM IST
It’s where India’s fielding coach R Sridhar swung into action, getting under the helmet himself in training sessions to prepare the designated fielders for the final stage of the out-of-the box tactic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
cricket

'Love the way he goes about it': Hussey names 'real player' for India's future

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
cricket

Rahane was brilliant at MCG: Pujara on India bouncing back from Adelaide horror

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a gallant century as India bounced back to seal an eight-wicket-win, but what transpired between the end of the first and the beginning of the second Test is a testament to this team’s character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
cricket

'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India vs England: "The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our 'best ball' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers,” Thorpe told reporters in a virtual press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
cricket

‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final

PTI, Admedabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Baroda rode on skipper Kedar Devdhar's fighting 64 and bowlers' impressive show to beat Punjab by 25 runs and enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
Close
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP