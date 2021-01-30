'He adds a different dimension to it': Mark Butcher says 'England will be buoyed' with India all-rounder's absence
There are going to be some absentees from the Indian cricket team for the Test series against England. Several bowlers picked up an injury on the tour of Australia where India had to play multiple debutants. Some have recovered while others are still nursing an injury. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are missing the first two Tests while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the matches due to injury.
England will be looking to take advantage of the situation in a bid to improve their standings in the World Test Championship table. And they have a big chance with India's star all-rounder missing the first two Tests.
Former England batsman Mark Butcher also feels the same. He has said that Root and his men will be happy with Jadeja's absence in India's test squad, having recently displayed their vulnerability against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka.
England won both the tests in Sri Lanka but struggled to read left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya who claimed 10 wickets in the second match at Galle.
All-rounder Jadeja will miss the first two tests after fracturing his thumb in Australia and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is not a certainty in India's slow bowling attack led by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
"Our batters had problems facing Embuldeniya," Butcher, who played 71 tests between 1997-2004, told Saturday's Times of India newspaper.
"England will be buoyed by Jadeja's absence. India possesses a world-class bowling attack but Jadeja adds a different dimension to it."
Assistant coach Graham Thorpe warned the England batsmen on Friday against overdoing the sweep shot against the Indian spinners in the four-test series beginning in Chennai on Feb. 5.
The tourists are expected to alter their opening pair and Butcher expected Zak Crawley to make way for Rory Burns who is back from paternity leave.
"Burns and (Dom) Sibley should be opening in the first test.
"A left-right combination is handy and England will want to stick with them. If the two get off to a good start, the rest of the batsmen too will gain confidence," Butcher said.
Burns, speedster Jofra Archer, and all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived earlier in India after being rested for the series in Sri Lanka.
The trio, having served their quarantine period, began training at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.
The full squad will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, a team spokesman said.
(with Reuters inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He allows mistakes': Upton on Dravid's influence on youngsters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI to not hold Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love the way he goes about it': Hussey names 'real player' for India's future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane was brilliant at MCG: Pujara on India bouncing back from Adelaide horror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat
- India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw
- It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series
- The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
- IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
- India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox