'He believes in sixes, not fours': Ramiz Raja delighted with Ishan Kishan's debut fifty

Ishan Kishan couldn't have asked for a better start to his international career. On Sunday, the young wicketkeeper batsman celebrated his India debut in style, cracking a half-century off 28 balls forming a vital partnership with skipper Virat Kohli that proved crucial in India's chase of 165. Kishan scored 56 off 32 balls, creaming five fours and four sixes, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers such as him and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan's India selection in fact came on the back of his performance in the IPL 2020, which saw him amass over 500 runs for the Mumbai Indians in their successful campaign. Although Raja understood the value of Kohli's innings, Kishan's knock was the better of the two for him.

"Virat Kohli looked in fine form but with the bat my hero was debutant Ishan Kishan. He has plenty of potential and talent and played with freedom. And I think he has come into a brilliant environment where he has a captain who applauds all his shots from the non-striker's end," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Raja appreciated the fact that the youngster was given the freedom to go out and express himself. Kishan opened the batting for India and was on the attack from the very beginning even when they lost KL Rahul for a duck. Kishan did not hold back and trusted his instincts, ones that got him immense success in the IPL, and as it turned out, the move worked wonders for the youngster.

"A license has been given which states: 'We are changing the course of our direction in terms of batting. You go and hit fours and sixes. No problem if you get out in the process. You are a certainty.' His and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusions were good to see. Till the time, you don't give such prolific performers of the IPL the chance, won't identify outstanding talent, the progress won't be as effective," Raja added.

"He does a lot of power-hitting. He doesn't have much height but he times the ball sweetly. He believes his sixes, not fours. He is a game-changer."