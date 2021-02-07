'I too ran a drink out too': Broad takes a dig at ICC for 'spirit of cricket' post
- Broad, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the first Test against India, took a dig at ICC.
The images and videos of India captain Virat Kohli helping out England skipper Joe Root after the latter suffered cramps while batting during the first India vs England Test match in Chennai were one of most shared ones across social media platforms on Friday.
The incident took place toward the end of Day 1 when Root fell with cramps. Even BCCI and ICC took to social media to share the images of Kohli stretching Root’s legs, hailing it as one of the great examples of ‘spirit of the game’.
“When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture” posted ICC on Instagram.
England pacer Stuart Broad, however, was not amused by ICC’s post. The lanky pacer, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the Test, took a dig at ICC. “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?” replied Broad on ICC’s post.
Meanwhile, England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root's 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls. Root became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly, it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.
The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day. In the second morning, it was Ben Stokes who entered the stage and made it his own with big hitting. He smashed 82 off 118 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and let Root rotate the strike in their 124-run stand.
Worse, England didn't declare after being well past 500 which was like driving home a point and piling on the misery on an Indian team which has now been shaken up on a track where nothing happened for two days.
