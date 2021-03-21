India vs England: India fined for slow over-rate in 5th T20I
India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International here.
Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."
On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.
India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Hardik Pandya suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup and it resurfaced during the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder is now back to bowling at full-throttle again after undergoing surgery.
India vs England: It's one thing to score 224 runs batting first, but another altogether to defend it against the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world.
India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara raised awareness about the importance of both riders needing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in a short video.