India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah explains some 'adjustments' he made after a disappointing WTC final

Jasprit Bumrah was criticised heavily after his performance in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. Indian pacers were expected to perform big in the all-important final but it wasn't to be as Kiwi batters got the better of them. Bumrah went wicketless in the WTC final and it proved to be costly for India as they lost the match by eight wickets.

However, Bumrah turned around his performance and showed why he is regarded as one of the best in the world during the first Test match against England. After taking a five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the ongoing first Test, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that he did not make any bowling adjustments after the WTC final. However, he did make a few mental adjustments.

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session on Day 4 after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings. Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge. England has set a target of 209 for India.

"Not a lot of adjustment, just the mindset adjustments, probably not looking at the end result and just being in the moment and trying to back our skills. Not a lot of changes that I have made, I am just trying to improve my game and add a few things," said Bumrah during a virtual press conference held at the end of Day 4.

England might have removed opening batsman KL Rahul in the final half-hour of the play but India needs just 157 runs to win the first Test on Sunday. India scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session. The visitors got off to a cautious start but eventually lost Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

"When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself and you want to play to win. We do not want to look too far ahead, we have got a good start, now we just want to take it session by session and hopefully take things from there," said Bumrah while replying to an ANI query.

"Lot of heavy rolling was done on the wicket, it got a bit slow, when we bowled fuller lengths, it was a little easier as compared to first innings. The wicket has gotten a bit better so we are looking to capitalise on that," he added.

(with ANI inputs)