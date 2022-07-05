India vs England: Joe Root leaves behind legendary Gavaskar, Ponting, Kohli with sensational century in Edgbaston

Former England captain Joe Root continued his sublime form in the rescheduled fifth Test against India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground as he notched up his yet another century in Test cricket to put his country on the verge of a sensational come-from-behind victory. And with the huge and valiant knock, Root left behind two legends of the game in Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, along with modern-era great Virat Kohli to achieve huge milestone. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 5)

On reaching his fifth century in this calendar year, on the fifth morning of the Edgbaston Test, Root went past former India captain Gavaskar to become the second highest run-getter in India-England Test rivalry.

In 25 appearances in this Test rivalry since 2012, Root has scored 2509 runs at 62.72. Gavaskar, in 38 matches against England, had scored 2483 runs. Root now only stands behind batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 2535 runs.

This was also his ninth century against India in Test cricket which is the most ever by any batter against the team as he went past Australia legend Ponting, who had eight such scores to his name in 29 Tests. Overall, Root stands second among batters for most runs scored against India. Ponting's tally of 2555 runs in his illustrious career stands atop on that unique list.

Overall, this was his 28th Test century in his fabulous career, which now puts him at the top of the list among the Fab Four batters. He went past Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith in the all-time list of most centuries in Test cricket. He now stands 15th in the elusive list but is at the top of the chart among active cricketers.

