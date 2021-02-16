IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav, pushed to the periphery, wins a battle with Moeen Ali
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav, pushed to the periphery, wins a battle with Moeen Ali

The chinaman bowler, reduced to third spinner in his first Test for over two years, removed England’s last wicket to finish up with a smile in the Chennai Test.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:42 PM IST

The second Test in Chennai will be remembered for Rohit Sharma’s masterly 161, Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-round heroics, Virat Kohli’s high-quality 62, Axar Patel’s debut; least of all for Kuldeep Yadav’s 6.1-25-2 in the England second innings. Yadav’s late wickets meant little to the outcome of the match on a MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch where even Dan Lawrence with his wacky action got some turn.

For Yadav though, those wickets mattered. “It felt like a debut for me because I’ve not played for so long. I was a bit nervous,” he told the official broadcasters. He had last featured in a Test in January, 2019. “Bowling in a match is very different no matter how much you bowl in the nets.”

Yadav is a left-arm-wrist spinner, uncommon in cricket as a chilly Mumbai morning. Rare as his kind are, thanks to analytics he found himself being read better by batsmen. He was being seen as too slow in Test cricket, and too expensive with the white ball. Twenty-two months back in IPL 2019 at a Kolkata Knight Riders home match, he ran into RCB’s Moeen Ali on the rampage.

The 16th over bowled by Yadav went for 26 runs—4-6-4-6-6-W. The more he flighted, farther it went. The faster and fuller he bowled, the flatter it went. By the time Yadav dismissed Ali off the last ball with a change in angle, his confidence was shattered. The camera caught him reduced to tears. Many bowlers would have bawled in private after a bad day; here, millions saw Yadav’s disappointment through his moist eyes.

ALSO READ | ‘It's a bit of an education for England’: Joe Root lauds India for finding ‘way of managing the tricky surface’

Back to the Chennai Test, and Ali has decided to go into T20 mode. He can’t hurt India with England still 356 runs away from victory and one wicket away from defeat. Ali decides to use his feet to dispatch Axar Patel, who has taken seven wickets on debut, out of the attack with three clean sixes. Ashwin replaces Patel, and Ali finds a way to deliver the ace spinner twice to the ropes—a four and a six.

Kohli keeps Yadav on at the other end. Ali hits him first ball, an extra-cover drive. But the odds are stacked against Ali here. The pitch is a fourth-day turner and India smell victory. Ali advances, and Yadav has flighted the ball at 83.3 kph, but wider this time. The batsman is beaten in the air, and Rishab Pant completes an acrobatic stumping. India has won, Kuldeep is smiling. When the players are shaking hands, Ali has a word with Yadav. Was it congratulatory? Only the two would know. But Yadav would sleep better on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ | 'You can see the difference in his reflexes': Virat Kohli 'credits' Rishabh Pant for 'improving as a keeper'

In Chennai, he was playing as the third spinner. He was under-bowled, which often happens when the primary spinners find their range on a helpful surface. He is likely to miss the next Test, the pink-ball game in Ahmedabad starting on February 24. But after going wicketless in the first innings, and having had Joe Root’s catch dropped in the second innings, just when it was looking all bleak for him, everything aligned to help settle scores with Ali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england kuldeep yadav moeen ali
Close
England's Joe Root bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday(ICC/Twitter)
England's Joe Root bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

'It's a bit of an education for England, need to learn quickly': Joe Root

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:18 PM IST
England captain Joe Root admitted that it’s a big lesson for his side to learn. He also asserted that the wicket was challenging but it cannot be blamed for his team's defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
cricket

2nd Test: Ashwin's virtuoso performance helps India beat England by 317 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's comeback was made possible by the all-round genius of local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, and a belligerent ton from the blade of Rohit Sharma in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin explains what helped him scalping 8 wickets in 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Ashwin asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ‘mind of the England batsmen’ that helped India dominate the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI/BCCI Photo))
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI/BCCI Photo))
cricket

Ojha suggests Chennai Test MoM could have been shared between two players

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • There were several candidates who could have received the man of the match award for their display in the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
cricket

'See the difference in his reflexes': Kohli credits Pant for improving as keeper

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Pant, who in the past has been questioned about his wicketkeeping skills, did not miss a single opportunity affecting four dismissals in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:49 PM IST
New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia's pullout from the tour of South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
ipl

'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:49 PM IST
A lot of players in the team are on the wrong side of 30s and are nearing the end of their careers as CSK will look to replace them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
cricket

'Wasn't as scary as everyone thought': Ganguly provides update on his health

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Ganguly, a former India captain, underwent two rounds of angioplasty last month after complaining of chest pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India thump England by 317 runs, level series 1-1

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4: India have outplayed England completely in the second Test. They have levelled the four-match series 1-1 after beating England by 317 runs. Axar Patel takes a five-wicket haul. Follow highlights of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
cricket

Team India break 34-year-old record with victory against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: The win eclipsed India 279-run victory of England in Leeds in June 1986, and is now the biggest victory margin against the Three Lions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
cricket

Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • India vs England: Shubman Gill did not take the field for India on Day 4 on Tuesday and is being monitored by the medical team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant pulls off lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant fashioned a lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin early on Day 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be one of the greats when he finishes': Harmison on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Impressed with what he saw, Harmison is convinced that the India bowler will finish as one of the all-time greats by the time his career winds up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be pretty cool': Glenn Maxwell eager to bat alongside his 'idol' at RCB

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell has revealed he wouldn't mind going down south and join Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he can play with his 'idol'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP