‘It's a bit of an education for England’: Joe Root lauds India for finding ‘way of managing the tricky surface’
Virat Kohli-led India made a stunning comeback in the ongoing 4-match series as they defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday. After the loss, visiting captain Joe Root admitted that it’s a big lesson for his side to learn. He also asserted that the wicket was challenging but it cannot be blamed for his team's defeat.
During the post-match press conference on Tuesday, Root said the toss was crucial but that couldn’t have guaranteed a win in this game either.
“It's a bit of an education. We've got to quickly learn from this because sometimes these are the conditions that you come up against,” the England Test captain said.
“It was a challenging wicket. The toss was an important one to win, but it wouldn't guarantee a win either. India showed that you can score runs on it and found a way of managing the tricky surface. We have got to learn from that and take bits from India,” he added.
Root refused to believe that it’s the end of the road for England’s prospects in the ongoing series. He stated that his side will take inspiration from their past performances and will make sure that they return stronger.
“As I said after the last game it’s really important that we stay level. We don’t get too far above our station when we win and we don't see it as doom and gloom when we have tough weeks like we have this time around.
“We’ve played some really good cricket over the recent past, in challenging conditions, very foreign conditions, and we’ve been, let’s be honest, outplayed in all three departments this week,” said Root.
ALSO READ | 'You can see the difference in his reflexes': Virat Kohli 'credits' Rishabh Pant for 'improving as a keeper'
“We look at how they've gone about things on a surface that has spun a huge amount -- probably bounced more than we anticipate as well but take that forward, take it as a learning and make sure that we're better for it next time.
“We are still very much in the series. We played three brilliant games coming into the Test match. We are very much alive and kicking,” he added.
(With PTI Inputs)
