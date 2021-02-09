India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
As James Anderson rocked the backbone of India's batting line-up on day five of the ongoing first Test, VVS Laxman on Tuesday hailed the impact of the England pacer.
"Take a bow @jimmy9. GOAT. Period!! #INDvENG," tweeted Laxman.
Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant on day five of the ongoing first Test to leave India reeling here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
ALSO READ: 'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
At the lunch break on day five, India's score reads 144/6 and the side is still 276 runs away from the target. For the hosts, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are currently unbeaten on 45 and 2 respectively. The first session saw 105 runs being scored in 26 overs.
England skipper Joe Root introduced Anderson into the attack in search of some quick wickets, and the veteran did not disappoint as he produced a jaffa to rattle the stumps of Gill (50). In the very same over, Anderson castled the stumps of Rahane (0), leaving India reeling at 92/4.
India vs England - 1st Test, Day 5 - Highlights
Rishabh Pant who played a knock of 91 in the first innings, failed to leave a mark in the second innings as he was dismissed by Anderson. Pant just managed to score 11 in the second innings.
On day four, England was bowled out for 178 in the second innings and as a result, India was set a target of 420 to win. In the dying minutes on day four of the ongoing first, Jack Leach clean bowled Rohit Sharma and the hosts were given a major blow.
In the first innings, Anderson had also picked up two wickets as he dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root explains how England planned to ‘take India's win out of the equation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body language and intensity was not up to mark, no excuses: Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan vs South Africa: Boucher bemoans mental frailties after series loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England sense victory after Anderson puts India on the ropes on Day 5 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never thought India will be 6 down at lunch': Butcher on India's collapse
- India vs England: Former batsman Mark Butcher is in are of England fast bowler James Anderson as he rocked India's top order on Day 5 on the first Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His importance is underrated': Gavaskar names the 'glue' of India's batting
- India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career
- India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox