IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Updates Day 4: Judgement Day arrives for Shubman Gill's young Indian team at the Oval

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 4: IND vs ENG: On the 24th day of Test cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we may finally be approaching the home stretch, and the conclusion of a sensational and tensely-fought Test series. Day 4 of the fifth Test at the Oval, and we are into the fourth innings with the battle lines clear as can be: India need to pick up nine more wickets, and England need to score 324 runs....Read More

It is a simple equation, and India might be favourites, but England have made a good habit of chasing down these tall scores against the Indian team. The benefit for the Indian seam unit is that on this occasion the pitch has plenty of support for them, with a green top and relatively overcast skies. None of the flatness and heat that allowed England to waltz home at Headingley in the first match of this series, or at Edgbaston three years ago.

England lost their first wicket on what was the last ball of the third day, as Mohammed Siraj bluffed Zak Crawley and delivered a perfect yorker to obliterate his off-stump. It was the wicket of a man who has found confidence after his first innings exploits, happy to lead India’s pace bowling in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. It was also a tactical setup of a man who has learned so much in the first series of his captaincy, with Shubman Gill getting into Crawley’s head and allowing his bowler to provide the magic to the plan.

If India can find that mixture just a couple more times to remove England’s biggest threats — Ben Duckett still at the crease, Joe Root and Harry Brook to come — they will like their chances of converting their advantage. Nevertheless, they will need to be wary: if the pitch begins to flatten out and the English batters get the chance to open up their arms, they have the quality and the mindset to quickly take the match away from the visitors.

Shubman Gill has enough weapons in his toolbox to take this Test match and level the series at a very respectable 2-2, in his first tour as captain. It will require India to be clinical and on top of their game, to ensure they hang on to their catches, use their reviews well, and not give the English batters too many bad balls through which to relieve pressure.

It has all the makings of a terrific fourth day, a decisive end to the series where the result hangs in the balance, as this series deserves. Who will be capable of holding their nerves the best?