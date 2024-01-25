India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bazball's trial by spin begins
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and updates of Day 1 of India's 1st Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: England return to India after two years and both sides have had a change of captains and coaches in the intervening period. India were led by Virat Kohli in the 2020/21 series and coached by Ravi Shastri. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya ...Read More Rahane were an integral part of the side. This time, both those stalwarts are out of the team while Kohli is unavailable for the first two Tests. Rohit Sharma is captain and this will be his first five-match Test series leading the side and Rahul Dravid is head coach. Apart from that, though, one can't say that their approach has changed too much in the longest format of the game.
The same can't be said about England though. Under captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who took over in May 2022, England's approach to Test cricket has pretty much captured the world's imagination. Their scoring rates often tend to be high even by ODI standards and their aggressive declarations have either led to them eking out a win on docile pitches like the ones they found in Pakistan or giving away what could have been straightforward victories, like they did in the first Ashes Test last year. The big question that has always been lurking around is whether England's ‘Bazball’ can work when they tour India.
We will find the answer to that question but despite England not losing a series since Stokes and McCullum took over, they remain the underdogs in this one, with yet another series win for India being the most unsurprising result. England are the last side to have defeated India in India, in the 2012/13 series. Since then, India have never even come close to losing a series at home and have lost just three Test matches overall in that period. Their winning streak currently stands at 16, six more than the next best which was 10 managed by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting's iterations of the all-conquering Australia in the late 1990s and the 2000s. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been at the heart of this run of success and while they both may be approaching the twilight of their career, they remain just as potent with the ball and the bat. Add to that the fact that Axar Patel is another highly effective spin-bowling all-rounder and it becomes pretty clear that, Bazball or not, any kind of success for England in this series would be a huge vindication of their approach.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 25, 2024 06:33 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Session timings
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: There is no rain anywhere in the horizon and so that means the timings for today will be the same as the standard timings for Test cricket for years and years. But India haven't played a lot of Test matches in the recent past and so if you have forgotten, here is a reminder.
1st session - 9.30am to 11.30am.
2nd session - 12.10pm to 2.10pm.
3rd session - 2.30pm to 4.30pm.Jan 25, 2024 06:23 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: England full squad
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan AhmedJan 25, 2024 06:14 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India full squad
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar PatelJan 25, 2024 06:05 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India got a taste of Bazball during their postponed fifth Test in England in 2022. They were ahead for much of that match but then got an idea of what can happen when you let this England side dictate terms for even the shortest periods of a game. Before anyone knew what was happening, England's target of 378 started looking much smaller than what it really was, which was their highest successful run chase in over a century of playing Test cricket. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned an unbeaten 269-run stand in just 316 balls, with the former scoring 142 in 173 and the latter making 114 in 145.
But this time, England will be asked to play that way in India, where their opponents have lost just three Tests in over a decade. India have made a joke out of a number of world class Test teams at home since England beat them here in 2012/13. The Ashwin-Jadeja duo have entered a bracket occupied by the likes of Wasim-Waqar, Ambrose-Walsh, Muralitharan-Vaas and Warne-McGrath in terms of bowling numbers of almost every kind. Moroever, the duo also have something the other legendary names in this list did not. They are both genuinely capable batters and very adept at countering the Indian conditions that they exploit with the ball in hand. In recent years, Axar Patel has joined this attack and lower order batting power and add to this the fact that India have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ready to pounce at anything they have got - it becomes pretty clear that Bazball or not, there remains very few greater challenges in cricket than winning a Test here. But, turning around a dwindling England was seen as an insurmountable challenge and Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum seem to have done all right in that department. Can they spring a surprise on the Indians here? As Sunil Gavaskar recently said, the first day here in Hyderabad could give us a big part of the answer to that question. Come along for the ride then, lets find these answers together.Share this articleTopics
