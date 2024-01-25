India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bazball's trial by spin begins

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: England return to India after two years and both sides have had a change of captains and coaches in the intervening period. India were led by Virat Kohli in the 2020/21 series and coached by Ravi Shastri. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya ...Read More Rahane were an integral part of the side. This time, both those stalwarts are out of the team while Kohli is unavailable for the first two Tests. Rohit Sharma is captain and this will be his first five-match Test series leading the side and Rahul Dravid is head coach. Apart from that, though, one can't say that their approach has changed too much in the longest format of the game.

The same can't be said about England though. Under captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, who took over in May 2022, England's approach to Test cricket has pretty much captured the world's imagination. Their scoring rates often tend to be high even by ODI standards and their aggressive declarations have either led to them eking out a win on docile pitches like the ones they found in Pakistan or giving away what could have been straightforward victories, like they did in the first Ashes Test last year. The big question that has always been lurking around is whether England's ‘Bazball’ can work when they tour India.

We will find the answer to that question but despite England not losing a series since Stokes and McCullum took over, they remain the underdogs in this one, with yet another series win for India being the most unsurprising result. England are the last side to have defeated India in India, in the 2012/13 series. Since then, India have never even come close to losing a series at home and have lost just three Test matches overall in that period. Their winning streak currently stands at 16, six more than the next best which was 10 managed by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting's iterations of the all-conquering Australia in the late 1990s and the 2000s. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been at the heart of this run of success and while they both may be approaching the twilight of their career, they remain just as potent with the ball and the bat. Add to that the fact that Axar Patel is another highly effective spin-bowling all-rounder and it becomes pretty clear that, Bazball or not, any kind of success for England in this series would be a huge vindication of their approach.