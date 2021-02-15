'Greatest batter in game of cricket right now,' Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli's fifty in 2nd Test
India captain Virat Kohli struck a brilliant half century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England despite the tough batting conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings, in response to India's 329, giving the hosts a 195-run lead.
On Day 3, the England spinners made the most of the turning surface, picking up five quick wickets. But Kohli struck an important partnership to settle down the hosts and take took lead closer to 400.
Kohli's innings of 62 runs on a turning track garnered a lot of praise from cricket fraternity who took to Twitter to applaud the batsman.
Here are some of the reactions:
Kohli's stay in the middle came to an end when he was dismissed by England off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 66th over. The Indian skipper reviewed the LBW call, but it went to umpire's call and Kohli had to walk back.
India vs England: Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin.
India vs England: While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against spin, Kohli batted in a different league, almost dishing out a lesson on how to bat in such challenging conditions.
India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
