India captain Virat Kohli struck a brilliant half century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England despite the tough batting conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings, in response to India's 329, giving the hosts a 195-run lead.

On Day 3, the England spinners made the most of the turning surface, picking up five quick wickets. But Kohli struck an important partnership to settle down the hosts and take took lead closer to 400.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Kohli's innings of 62 runs on a turning track garnered a lot of praise from cricket fraternity who took to Twitter to applaud the batsman.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8NYs7fTMAk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

He may not get a 100 but this @imVkohli innings has been an masterclass on this pitch ... its already 100 balls of batting that all coaches should show players on how to play on a Beach ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

He’s the greatest batter in the game of cricket playing right now - @imVkohli!



England didn’t pick their best team so can’t complain.



Missing Jimmy, BIG TIME! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 15, 2021

Virat Kohli has 27 test centuries but I have little doubt he will value this half century higher than many of those. This is batting mastery. Of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

.@imVkohli showing his absolute class. You can score runs on this wicket for sure...you just need to be very very good #INDvENG — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) February 15, 2021

Kohli's stay in the middle came to an end when he was dismissed by England off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 66th over. The Indian skipper reviewed the LBW call, but it went to umpire's call and Kohli had to walk back.