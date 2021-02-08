In recent times, India have turned to Rishabh Pant whenever they have got their backs to the wall. On the tour of Australia, Pant was instrumental in turning the match in India’s favour during the Sydney and Brisbane Tests. Pant scored 97 runs at the SCG as Australia feared the match going away from them. His dismissal changed the course of the match as India started to play for a draw. But in Brisbane, Pant came in at a difficult stage and won the game for India with his innings of an unbeaten 89.

Pant continued his good run of form against England as he again counter-attacked in the first Test. India lost four wickets for 73 but Pant came in and started hitting the bowlers all around. He scored 91 runs before being dismissed by Dom Bess, but during his innings, Pant put England on the back foot.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was happy with the way Pant performed in Chennai, saying the left-handed batsman has become more mature.

“That’s the change which we saw in Rishabh Pant’s batting in the Brisbane innings where he played a match-winning knock. He has become more mature, he is aware of his shortcomings. He is also aware of the gameplan of the opposition bowlers. He knows which line to attack and which line to play defensively. Even though he got out on 91, that shot was a high percentage one. Even though the fielders are back, Pant backs his power, strength and ability to hit six because it was with the turn. If it was against the turn, he would be disappointed, we all will be disappointed,” Laxman said on the post-match show on Star Sports.

“One good thing with Rishabh Pant’s approach was that suddenly the momentum of the game changes. All the attacking fielders around the bat suddenly moved away from the catching positions and to the boundary line. Pujara also benefitted and he got a lot more loose deliveries. We have to back his approach and I am sure the team management is backing that approach. Now and then he can play a loose shot and get out but moreover I thought it was a mature innings with caution and aggression.”

India ended the day at 257 for the loss of six wickets. They are still 321 runs behind England’s total.