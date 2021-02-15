IND USA
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin scores fifth Test hundred, reaches unique milestone
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifth Test ton(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin scores fifth Test hundred, reaches unique milestone

During the third day of the second Test against Chennai, Ashwin brought up a fighting ton, taking India’s second-innings lead past the 450-run mark.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST

The crowd at Chepauk on Sunday gave a huge round of applause for local hero Ravichandran Ashwin as he notched up his 5th hundred in Test cricket. During the third day of the second Test against Chennai, the India all-rounder brought up a fighting ton, taking India’s second-innings lead past the 450-run mark.

Ashwin notched up a Test century after almost five years. His previous century came in and against West Indies where he scored 118 off 297 in the third Test at Gros Islet in 2016.

ALSO READ | 'Greatest batter in game of cricket right now,' Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli's fifty in 2nd Test

With the hundred, Ashwin has now scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test match thrice in his career. He is now only behind former England captain Ian Botham, who's achieved this feat five times.

Ashwin is now the second Tamil Nadu player to score a Test century at Chepauk after Kris Srikkanth, who hit 123 against Pakistan in 1986/87. Besides, this is Ashwin's first century against a team other than West Indies.

Ashwin also became only the second player to score a ton while batting at number eight in Chennai. Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was the first cricketer to do so. He did this feat against India back in 1987 when he remained unbeaten on 135.

On Monday, Ashwin came to bat after the hosts were reduced to 106 for six in the second innings. He joined Indian captain Virat Kohli and stitched a 96-run stand which is also the fourth-highest seventh-wicket stand in Chennai.

ALSO READ | 'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli after impressive fifty

Kohli fell in the 66th over against the run of play. Moeen Ali trapped him after a change in his bowling angle as the ball straightened up. Ashwin eventually perished for 106, cleaned up

Live
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
cricket

2nd Test, Day 3 Live: England 53/3 at stumps, still 429 runs behind the target

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: R Ashwin completed his 5th Test century as India gave England a target of 482 runs. He stitched an important partnership with Virat Kohli as the hosts set up a huge total for England. England ended the day on 53/3. Follow live updates of India vs England.
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Greatest batter in cricket right now': Twitterati lauds Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
India vs England: Kohli's innings of 62 runs on a turning track garnered a lot of praise from cricket fraternity who took to Twitter to applaud the batsman.
Close
Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
cricket

'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Manjrekar lauds Kohli for impressive fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin.
Close
R Ashwin in action.(BCCI)
cricket

'Unbelievably valuable runs': Butcher says Ashwin is 'fine all-round cricketer'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 3, Butcher said that Ashwin is a fine all-round cricketer, whose batting gets overlooked.
Close
India captain Virat Kohli.
cricket

Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Umpire Nitin Menon went to spoke to Kohli after the run was completed and it appeared that he gave him a warning for running on the danger area. Kohli indulged in a discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the call.
Close
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

'England not behind because of pitch': Butcher says Chennai Test is 'beyond Eng'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2nd Test.
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doubt he'll play 14 games,' Gambhir expects KKR to get back-up for all-rounder

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, weighed in on the team combinations the franchise he captained, the Kolkata Knight Riders, should consider heading into the auction.
Close
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
cricket

Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:00 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was of the opinion that the confidence with which the youngster bats in now is also rubbing onto his wicketkeeping.
Close
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
India vs England: Putting his weight firmly behind Pant, Ashwin said the attacking left-hander should be allowed to build his confidence and turn into a better player, which would not be possible if there are constant comparisons with other keepers.
Close
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
India vs England: Giving his views on the same on Twitter, Waugh wrote: "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level."
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:12 AM IST
The left-arm off-spinner said that he was extremely happy to terminate the in-form English skipper and also revealed that he had a plan against him.
Close
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
Close
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

India on top after Ashwin ton, seven strikes away from series-levelling win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • India vs England: England are 53/3 at stumps on Day 3, needing another 429, leaving India seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
Close
