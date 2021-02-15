IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli after impressive fifty
Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
cricket

'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli after impressive fifty

  • India vs England: Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli recorded one of his finest Test fifties against England on Day 3 of the second Test against Chennai on Monday. Kohli brought up his 25th half-century – the second of the series – but what makes this knock special are the conditions it was scored in. On a rank turner where the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled on the third day, Kohli batted with immense grit and determination and along with R Ashwin, added an unbeaten 50-run partnership to extend India's lead to 350 and beyond.

Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin. Kohli's technique was hailed by former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who highlighted how the India captain has always been a old school batsman when it comes to playing spin, and it is something that has allowed Kohli to thrive against the likes of Jack Leach, Moeen Ali and other part-time English spinners.

Also Read | 'This is classy batting': Gavaskar impressed with intent shown by Kohli

"He's always had great technique against spinners. He's been very classical, very old fashioned, very copybook where if the ball is pitched right up, he gets onto the front foot. And when he gets onto the front foot, it stretches really long. And he ensures that his backfoot stays inside the crease unlike Rohit Sharma," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"And if the ball is slightly short, where he feels he can't get on to the front foot and get it under hit bat, he rocks back and plays off the backfoot. So he's one of the few modern-day batsman who can play the pull shot against spinners on a turning pitch."

Also Read | Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

In fact, in the first innings, Kohli was bowled for a duck to a classic off-spinner from Ali as the ball slipped through the 'gate' and knocked the top of the India captain's off-stump. But Manjrekar pointed out that such sights are and will be rare, given the amazing 'hand-eye' coordination Kohli possesses.

"That technique and that understanding of how the ball behaves – you see that with Ashwin as well – so any batsman who has a feel for the ball will make the necessary adjustment. This is something that the academy-taughter, batsmen or who are shaped on bowling machines can struggle a bit, but anybody who’s got a great sense of hand-eye coordination tends to do well on these type of pitches," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli sanjay manjrekar
Close
Live
England's Moeen Ali celebrates dismissal during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
England's Moeen Ali celebrates dismissal during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
cricket

2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India 221/8 at tea, lead England by 416 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: India have managed to score 221 runs at tea. India lost five quick wickets in the day. Then, Virat Kohli stitched an important partnership with R Ashwin as the hosts en route to set up a huge total for England. Follow live updates of India vs England.
READ FULL STORY
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Greatest batter in cricket right now': Twitterati lauds Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
India vs England: Kohli's innings of 62 runs on a turning track garnered a lot of praise from cricket fraternity who took to Twitter to applaud the batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
cricket

'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Manjrekar lauds Kohli for impressive fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin in action.(BCCI)
R Ashwin in action.(BCCI)
cricket

'Unbelievably valuable runs': Butcher says Ashwin is 'fine all-round cricketer'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:56 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 3, Butcher said that Ashwin is a fine all-round cricketer, whose batting gets overlooked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli drives. (BCCI )
Virat Kohli drives. (BCCI )
cricket

'This is classy batting': Gavaskar impressed with intent shown by Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • India vs England: While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against spin, Kohli batted in a different league, almost dishing out a lesson on how to bat in such challenging conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli.
India captain Virat Kohli.
cricket

Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Umpire Nitin Menon went to spoke to Kohli after the run was completed and it appeared that he gave him a warning for running on the danger area. Kohli indulged in a discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
England players celebrate the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

'England not behind because of pitch': Butcher says Chennai Test is 'beyond Eng'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doubt he'll play 14 games,' Gambhir expects KKR to get back-up for all-rounder

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, weighed in on the team combinations the franchise he captained, the Kolkata Knight Riders, should consider heading into the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
cricket

Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:00 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was of the opinion that the confidence with which the youngster bats in now is also rubbing onto his wicketkeeping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
India vs England: Putting his weight firmly behind Pant, Ashwin said the attacking left-hander should be allowed to build his confidence and turn into a better player, which would not be possible if there are constant comparisons with other keepers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
India vs England: Giving his views on the same on Twitter, Waugh wrote: "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level."
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:12 AM IST
The left-arm off-spinner said that he was extremely happy to terminate the in-form English skipper and also revealed that he had a plan against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP