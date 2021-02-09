India vs England: 'Reminded me of impact Flintoff had in 2005 Ashes Test,' Joe Root lauds James Anderson
England speedster James Anderson was right on the money on Day 5 of the first Test against India as he dismissed three of the best batsmen and helped the visitors in picking up a mammoth 227-run win. Anderson's first strike was Shubman Gill who was cleaned up by the veteran pacer for 50. Three balls later, Anderson cleaned up India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for a duck as skipper Virat Kohli watched on from the non-striker's end.
India still had the trump card of Rishabh Pant in their hands, but Anderson took care of him as well, dismissing the dynamic wicketkeeper for 19.
Speaking on the impact Anderson had in the match, England skipper Joe Root said that the bowler reminded him of the impact Andrew Flintoff had in the 2005 Ashes. Flintoff had dismissed Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer in one over in the second Test to revive England's hopes and campaign.
"It reminded me a little bit of (Andrew) Flintoff in 2005 (Edgbaston Test) and the impact of that over to (Ricky) Ponting and (Justin) Langer slightly. In the context of this game it was huge," Root said in the virtual post-match press conference.
"When you see someone like Jimmy Anderson, naturally you expect that from him," he added.
"He seems to get better all the time. The skill level keeps improving...his work rate is good as anyone I have ever seen. And his fitness level are the best he's ever been in his whole career," Root further said.
"It is a credit to English cricket. That's a great example to all England players. When you are under pressure and need something to happen when you got him in your armoury it is a very comfortable position to be in," Root said.
India and England will play the 2nd Test at the same venue starting from Chennai, but this time, 50 per cent of the stands will be filled with spectators.
"Well, we certainly miss our fans, the travelling fans and their support. Obviously, it's a big loss towards the end, to be able to enjoy a week, like this alongside the guys playing.
"It might be very different next week when there are a few people in the ground, and I'm sure that will improve the aesthetics of Test cricket even more," Root said.
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
