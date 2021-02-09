India vs England: Reverse swing was huge for us, says James Anderson
Reverse swing was a huge factor, said veteran fast bowler James Anderson, the master of the craft, who used it to deadly effect in England's 227-run demolition of India in the opening Test here on Tuesday.
Anderson's excellent mid-morning three-wicket burst blew away the Indian middle-order before the hosts were bundled out for 192 in 58.1 overs.
"It came out well. The ball was reversing. We knew we had to get the lengths right and I managed to do that," Anderson said after the match.
"I got a bit of luck with the bounce there. Reverse swing was huge for us. The pitch was obviously slow and deteriorating so movement in the air makes us seamers feel we can get a wicket any ball," he added.
The 38-year-old Anderson, who took 5 for 63 in the match, said it was a hard grind for five days but was happy to have won the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
"It was hard graft out there for five days. I am feeling great. Had a good tour of Sri Lanka and have managed to carry on the form here as well," said Anderson who has so far taken 611 wickets from 158 Tests.
"Glad to have got the nod for this game, we have a good lot of bowlers here. Now need to rest well for three days and come hard again."
Talking about captain Joe Root who was named player of the match for his monumental 218 in the England first innings, Anderson said, "Root is a great player of spin. Has led us from the front, led by example.
"Hopefully, he can continue the form and the rest of us can chip in."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Maybe they’ll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa captain Klaasen says virus 'hit me quite hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We have set a benchmark now: Root after victory against India in first Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox