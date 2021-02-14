IND USA
Virat Kohli almost couldn't believe the ease at which Rishabh Pant hit a six. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Rishabh Pant's enormous six leaves Virat Kohli flabbergasted: WATCH

  • India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:55 AM IST

India may have been bowled out having added just 29 runs to their overnight score, but of those, 24 came off boundaries by Rishabh Pant. Pant smacked two sixes and three boundaries before he ran out of partners and was left stranded at the other end, but before India's innings wrapped up, the wicketkeeper batsman provided decent firework en route to reaching his sixth Test half-century.

India resumed their innings on 300/6, with Pant and Axar walking out to bat. But after Moeen Ali had Axar stumped and Ishant Sharma out caught in the second over of the day, Pant took over and went about his business as usual. The first hit came off the next over, the 91st of the innings, where Pant went down the wicket to Root and cleared the boundary comfortably for a massive six. It was so well connected that it left captain Virat Kohli in complete awe of the shot.

Pant continued his explosive batting, smashing one more six, smoking Moeen Ali over his head. Three more boundaries followed as Pant completed his sixth Test fifty. However, wickets continued to fall at the other end. Kuldeep Yadav saw the England bowlers off for 15 balls before edging Olly Stone to ben Foakes. It brought the last man Mohammed Siraj out to the middle and even though he spanked a four to get off the mark, Stone picked up his third wicket and had Siraj out caught behind the next ball.

England were expected to find batting tough on this surface and that's exactly what has happened so far. At the lunch interval, England were 39/4, with the top four back. Ishant Sharma provided the first wicket, trapping Rory Burns out LBW in the first over of the match. R Ashwin dismissed had Dom Sibley out caught by Virat Kohli at leg slip and had Dan Lawrence bat pad which brought the session to an end. In between, Axar Patel got off the mark in Test cricket with the big wicket of Joe Root.

