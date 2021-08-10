Home / Cricket / Stuart Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report
England's Stuart Broad walks from the pitch during a practice session ahead of 2nd Test at Lord's(AP)
England's Stuart Broad walks from the pitch during a practice session ahead of 2nd Test at Lord's(AP)
cricket

Stuart Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report

According to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , London
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:10 PM IST

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday.

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t leave us in chaos, we want peace’: Rashid Khan’s appeal to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stuart broad lord's test india vs england + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.