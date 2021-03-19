India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years
- The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
After delivering the highest opening day reach since 2019, the recently concluded India-England Test series witnessed the highest Test match viewership in the last five years, registering a staggering viewership of 1.3million* average minute audience (AMA).
The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
Speaking on the viewership numbers, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, said, “We are delighted with the response to the Test series. Resumption of international cricket in India after almost a year, high stakes to the series with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line and quality opposition, provided the ideal context for the series. This was bolstered by Star's high decibel marketing campaign (India Taiyar Hai) and regional customisation in 4 Indian languages, set the stage for record viewership. Keeping the momentum going, we will continue to offer viewers an action-packed summer of cricket with the upcoming India-England ODIs, followed by VIVO IPL 2021 and the World Test Championship Final,”
Every game in the series mattered for securing the qualification in the WTC final, and with stellar performances from Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, the series had the right context for ardent cricket fans to tune-in. Following a crushing 3-1 series win, Team India have set up a blockbuster clash with New Zealand in the final on June 2021.
Star Sports promises to entertain and engage fans with the best programing activities leading up to the finale. Meanwhile, it is time for limited-overs cricket to take center-stage with the on-going T20Is and the upcoming ODIs commencing from 23rd March. Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, will leave no stone unturned to deliver exciting action to its viewers from the comfort of their homes.
'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
- Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
Mithali Raj: I didn't even know I was about to touch those figures
- In the recently concluded ODI series, the India women's ODI captain became only the second woman in the world to aggregate 10,000 career runs. Raj looks back at the series, and the road ahead for the 2022 World Cup.
India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years
- The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I
- India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Sexual harassment allegations have not affected my game: Pakistan skipper Azam
'Either it's out or not out': Parthiv weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy
Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after Kohli's praise
- Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection
Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career
Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021
- Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.