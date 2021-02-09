'They kept India on backfoot,' Mark Butcher says England 'took every half chance' but India did not
The Indian cricket team was flying high after a sensational series win in Australia. But the side was met with a rude awakening after they lost the first Test against England in Chennai. Chasing a record target of 420, India were bundled out for 192, losing the match by 227 runs.
Former England cricketer Mark Butcher believes that India lost the match because they did not make most of the half chances that came their way, unlike England who took some amazing catches to make the best of every half chance.
Also read: World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
"I mean look, no body, particularly given the way we saw the pitch play, would have imagined that India would be 4 down for 71. Jofra Archer had an x-factor in the first innings. He really surprised Rohit with a little bit of pace and bounce. Shubman Gill looked a million dollars until he chipped one in the air to James Anderson," Butcher said on Star Sports.
"That's another feather in England's cap - on these slow pitches, on these pitches when nothing is happening for seamers, you have to take these half chances. And England took every single one of them. India, on the other hand, did not, while India were batting," he added.
Butcher praised Joe Root, James Anderson and Ben Stokes, who all took memorable catches at slips to keep India under pressure in the first innings.
"England had the better conditions, but they also made the best of things when they were on the field. It had not changed a massive amount. Every time there was a half chance, England took them and kept them on the back foot.
"They never ever let India go. They never ever allow them off the canvas. It was a very fine performance from England," Butcher signed of
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Maybe they’ll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Series win over South Africa much-needed for Pakistan cricket: Misbah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar to be back in action; Raipur to host Road Safety World Series T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox