'They kept India on backfoot,' Mark Butcher says England 'took every half chance' but India did not

The Indian cricket team was flying high after a sensational series win in Australia. But the side was met with a rude awakening after they lost the first Test against England in Chennai. Chasing a record target of 420, India were bundled out for 192, losing the match by 227 runs.

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher believes that India lost the match because they did not make most of the half chances that came their way, unlike England who took some amazing catches to make the best of every half chance.

"I mean look, no body, particularly given the way we saw the pitch play, would have imagined that India would be 4 down for 71. Jofra Archer had an x-factor in the first innings. He really surprised Rohit with a little bit of pace and bounce. Shubman Gill looked a million dollars until he chipped one in the air to James Anderson," Butcher said on Star Sports.

"That's another feather in England's cap - on these slow pitches, on these pitches when nothing is happening for seamers, you have to take these half chances. And England took every single one of them. India, on the other hand, did not, while India were batting," he added.

Butcher praised Joe Root, James Anderson and Ben Stokes, who all took memorable catches at slips to keep India under pressure in the first innings.

"England had the better conditions, but they also made the best of things when they were on the field. It had not changed a massive amount. Every time there was a half chance, England took them and kept them on the back foot.

"They never ever let India go. They never ever allow them off the canvas. It was a very fine performance from England," Butcher signed of

