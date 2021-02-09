World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
England took a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of the World Test Championship table post their comprehensive victory over Indian in the first Test match at Chennai.
England’s winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side’s hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.
The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they’ve improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final – 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.
New Zealand have already qualified for the final winning 70.0 per cent of their matches (with no other series scheduled) while India and Australia remain in contention for the other place along with England.
India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final. Australia will get to feature in a Trans-Tasman summit clash if the India-England series is drawn or if England win 1-0, 2-1 or 2-0.
Pakistan’s 2-0 home win over South Africa sees them finish the series in fifth position with 43.3 percentage points, while South Africa slip to sixth position with 30.0 percentage points.
West Indies are seventh with 23.8 percentage points after their epic victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, who are last on the table and yet to win a point.
(With ICC inputs)
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
'Maybe they'll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar': Gavaskar
'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Series win over South Africa much-needed for Pakistan cricket: Misbah
Gambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship
Tendulkar to be back in action; Raipur to host Road Safety World Series T20
