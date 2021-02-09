'This is what he got right': VVS Laxman explains how Jason Gillespie helped Ishant Sharma become more lethal
- India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
Ishant Sharma became the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to pick up 300 Test wickets for India. It was a big feat for him as he navigated through all the ups and downs in his career to also became the most capped player in the current Indian Test team. He picked up the wicket of England batsman Dan Lawrence to bring up the milestone on Day 4 of the Chennai Test against England.
He has been one of the most consistent performers for India in Test match cricket and his contribution was lauded by former India batsman VVS Laxman.
Also Read | Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
“When I was tweeting about his 300th wicket, I remembered the debut Test match of Ishant in 2007 against Pakistan. A tall, lanky fast-bowler. We all knew he had the talent to do well for India. But the amount of hard work he exhibited throughout his career. There was Zaheer and other talented fast bowlers like RP Singh, Sreesanth, or Irfan Pathan, but here was one fast bowler who was ready and prepared to bowl 20 overs every day not every innings but every day. There’s a reason why he has had this longevity,” Laxman said in the post-match show on Star Sports.
“In the last eight months, he has been struggling with injuries. But over a period of so many years, to play consistently one format of the game because almost 4-5 years back, it was very clear that he is not going to be part of white-ball cricket for India. But he worked hard.”
Also Read | 'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
Laxman went on to narrate how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
“What changed since 2018, is his wrist position. He is a very hard-working bowler, always looking to improve. He went to Sussex, worked with Jason Gillespie, played in the country championship, and was working on his seam position. And this is what he got right. Since then, he is pitching the ball up and he is ending up getting more wickets,” Laxman added.
“He has been a real workhorse for this Indian cricket team and I salute him because it’s tough bowling in Indian conditions and picking up those wickets. I just hope he continues to prosper because not only his bowling is important but his presence in the Indian dressing room is also very important as he shares his knowledge with the youngsters.”
Fellow expert on the show, Mark Butcher also talked about the influence of Gillespie on Ishant. Butcher went on to say that Ishant picked up 300 wickets despite the fact he played half of his matches in the sub-continent and that makes the achievement more impressive.
“Jason Gillespie’s mantra as a fast bowler was always to try and hit the stumps. Try and hit the batsman below the knee role. That was what he did so successfully as a fast bowler for Australia. And ever since he has done that, Ishant’s length has been that exact sort of the same length,” said Butcher.
“Yes, he will get one to kick and drive through as he is a big and tall man but he also brings the stumps into play. He has that great control of that reverse swing. It’s a great accolade. To take 300 Test wickets when you play half of your matches on pitches like these on the subcontinent speak volumes about him as a bowler.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Live: India 144/6 at lunch, need 276 runs to win
'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career
- India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
- For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His importance is underrated': Sunil names the 'glue' of India's batting
- India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers
- Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even when body is not responding, love for my art keeps me going: R Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Accelerating against India in India isn't always straightforward': Lewis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Getting into the top five is promising': Babar urges Pakistan to aim high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox