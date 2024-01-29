Time for Shubman Gill to step up after timid show in Hyderabad

As India contemplate what would have been in the Hyderabad Test if at least one of their batters had got a big hundred, Shubman Gill’s scratchy batting will be of concern to the team management. The manner of dismissals to debutant England left-arm spinner Tom Hartley didn’t help. India's Shubman Gill, in the foreground, walks back to the pavilion as England players celebrate his dismissal during the second day of their first cricket test in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Jan. 26(AP)

Hartley had a harsh initiation in Test cricket, after sharing the new ball as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 80 runs in 12.2 overs, when Gill walked in. Surprisingly, despite the platform set by the openers to dominate, he went into a shell, getting 23 runs off 66 balls with just two fours at a strike rate of 34.84.

He never got into any kind of rhythm and was unable to rotate the strike. A free-flowing batter at the start of his Test career as opener, it was strange to see him try and grind his way. Was he trying to do a Cheteshwar Pujara, the man he had replaced at No.3? It showed a lack of confidence. The uncertainty in his approach was due to a lack of runs.

After a timid stay of 89 minutes, Gill gifted his wicket holing out to midwicket. Hartley finally had his maiden wicket -- on the fifth ball of his 15th over, 34th of the innings. It was a poor effort by the 24-year-old, trying to break free after a baffling knock.

His second innings dismissal was a strange one too. He defended a regulation left-arm spinner’s delivery, off the second ball he faced, into silly point’s hands. The earlier version of Gill would have swatted it over the in-field.

For all his potential, the numbers are modest. After 39 innings (21 Tests), Gill averages 29.53 with 1,063 runs. At No.3, it dips further to 21 with 189 runs in 11 innings. His dropping from opener to No.3 hasn’t paid off yet. As opener he got 874 runs in 29 innings at 32.37.

Considering the longer-term future of India's top order, Gill’s switch to No.3 was significant. But he has struggled since then. In the West Indies tour last summer, in three innings at No.3 his best was 29*; in four innings in South Africa, it was 36.

Gill must quickly put behind the disappointment and deliver in the second Test. At Visakhapatnam, the challenge will be tougher. India's middle-order is further weakened because of injury to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

At Hyderabad, the batters had to focus mainly on tackling spin. At Vizag, pace great James Anderson could be back. He will be licking his lips after seeing the reverse swing Jasprit Bumrah found.

Also, considering the big picture of the team's transition, this series is crucial, and the team expects Gill to play a central role. After a promising start to his career in Australia, things haven't gone as per script. Whether it is an issue of focus or about understanding the temperament a No.3 batter needs, the onus is on Gill to quickly sort it out.

DEALING WITH PRESSURE

There have been many cases of players putting too much pressure on themselves. The way Gill went about his innings at Hyderabad, that seemed the case. Test cricket has changed since the World Test Championship was introduced. Desperate for points, home teams prepare result-oriented pitches, which has made it more challenging for batters.

Batters thus will have to tone down their expectations -- perfect, chanceless hundreds are at a premium. Comparing with past greats is a futile exercise. Gill can best ask coach Rahul Dravid. Then it was only about winning the series and they played on more batting friendly pitches at home than what was laid out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the only good batting wicket at Ahmedabad in the 2023 series against Australia, Gill duly helped himself to a century.

Given the purchase bowlers are getting from the pitch, the batters must be more adventurous to succeed. An example was how England batted in the first Test. Led by Ollie Pope, they put pressure on the bowlers with unconventional strokes, using reverse sweep. For more scoring options, it is a stroke Gill will have to add to his repertoire.

Current batters can’t look at numbers and averages and be affected by it. To live up to the demands of the modern game, they will have to bat freely, without looking at the scoreboard.

Addressing Gill’s situation on the eve of the series, Dravid wasn't too worried. “Some guys have success instantly. Gill is one of those who has done really well, some of his early knocks, especially in Australia. And to be fair to him, a lot of the other guys coming through have played on some challenging wickets, whether in India or even overseas...but he's doing all the right things.

He's working hard. Last season, he got a couple of nice hundreds for us, one in Bangladesh, one in Ahmedabad. He's on the right track. I'm just sort of hoping that in the course of this series he has some big performances,” he said.

Gill has the talent but needs to address temperament and approach to regain confidence.