IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Following a number of instances where the Decision Review System (DRS) came under criticism for upholding a marginal decision made on-field as "Umpire's Call", that aspect of the review system came under scrutiny at the recently concluded MCC cricket committee meeting.

However, the committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.

“The committee debated the use of ‘Umpire’s Call’ for LBW decisions made via the Decision Review System, which some members felt was confusing to the watching public, particularly when the same ball could either be Out or Not out depending on the on-field umpire’s original decision,” the MCC statement read. “They felt it would be simpler if the original decision was disregarded on review, and that there was a simple Out or Not out, with no Umpire’s Call.”

In the recently concluded Chennai Test, the Joe Root not out decision against Axar Patel had created a furore. The decision was upheld by the third umpire because on replay to check the lbw, the impact of the ball with the pad was found not-in-line (less than 50 percent) with the off stump. Had the on-field umpire Nitin Menon originally ruled that the ball had struck in line, on review, the DRS would have ruled Root out as that was the Umpire’s call. The ball was projected to crash into the stumps.

ALSO READ | Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

UMPIRE’S CALL IN DRS

As per the current law, Umpire’s Call comes in force when “the conclusion (is) reported where the technology indicates a marginal decision in respect of either the point of first interception (like ball hitting the pad) or whether the ball would have hit the stumps.”

For a not out decision to be overturned more than 50 percent of the ball has to hit the pad within an “impact zone” bordered by "the outside of off and leg stumps and bottom of the bails".

There were also those in the committee who felt “it was important to retain the human element of the on-field umpire’s decision, which takes into account the ‘benefit of the doubt’ that has existed in umpires’ decisions for many years.”

“It’s about the benefit of doubt to the umpire because technology is not perfect,” former ICC umpire Simon Taufel earlier told Cricinfo. “It’s about the margin of error that may or may not exist in the predictive path or point of impact. Until we have perfection in technology, we don’t hang and crucify umpires for fraction of millimeters. Players want consistency but they don’t want it all the time.”

Cricket is a rare sport, where, apart from line calls, the predictive path of the ball also has to be adjudicated by technology. In a demonstration on Fox cricket, a Virtual Eye expert agreed that the impact point of the ball was a “human decision”. Although he was confident of getting it right based on evidence of 4 cameras running at 200 frames per second. “We also have a frame before it hits, or just after it hits,” he said.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

BOUNCERS TO STAY

With the rising concerns against short-pitched bowling and resulting concussions, the committee deliberated the law and agreed to call for more data and consultations before any decision is taken by year-end. For now, they were unanimous that short-pitched bowling was a core part of the game at the elite level.

SALIVA ON THE BALL

The committee debated prohibiting the use of saliva on the ball on a permanent basis and whilst there was a significant level of support for such a recommendation, some members felt that eliminating the use of saliva on a permanent basis is premature, and that it may be possible to allow its use once again in a post-Covid world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
decision review system india vs england
Close
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
cricket

Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: He is currently at par with MS Dhoni with 21 Test wins on home soil. Motera could be the place where he gets ahead of his predecessor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root reveals how England planning to ‘get Rishabh Pant out’ in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli during training session in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli during training session in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli explains why it’s ‘much more challenging’ to play with pink-ball

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Kohli, while addressing the pre-match virtual press conference in Ahmedabad, spoke about how batting under against pink ball under lights will be challenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:01 PM IST
India vs England: But as the two teams get ready for the pink-ball Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the advantage of home conditions for the Virat Kohli-led side appears to be limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Onus on Bumrah to match Anderson on his home turf

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Bumrah has earlier spoken of how he looks to learn from successful bowlers and how they use the conditions. He would be keenly observing how Anderson goes about his craft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
ipl

IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey

By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
A fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav bowls regularly at 135 km per hour and is looking forward to sharing the KKR dressing room with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:52 PM IST
  • India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Simon Doull.(Getty Images)
File image of Simon Doull.(Getty Images)
cricket

2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The innings prompted India off-spinner R Ashwin to praise the batsman on Twitter while also hinting that he may have been late by a few days in showcasing his talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Ishant Sharma further said that the Indian team has to know the strengths of individual bowlers and use them accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when Ishant Sharma was first selected in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sent in to bat, Manipur lost the openers Narisingh Yadav (2) and Al Bashid Muhammed (4) by the sixth over and the rest of the batsmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP