India vs England: Twitter pays tribute to Alastair Cook after farewell ton at The Oval

Alastair Cook marked his final Test innings in fitting fashion as he scored his 33rd hundred on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Monday.

The 33-year-old opener, who is currently England’s record run scorer, began the day on 46 and moved fluently to 101 not out before lunch as England built a large lead with captain Joe Root also making an unbeaten fifty.

Cook joined an elite list of cricketers who have scored a century both on debut as well as in their swansong. Cook scored a century in the 2nd innings of his debut Test, against India, in Nagpur in 2006.

READ: Alastair Cook scores century on farewell, breaks multiple records

Cook also became the highest Test run-scorer among the left-handed batsmen. The 33-year old went past Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (12400) to add another achievement to his illustrious career. When it comes to the complete list, he is fifth with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid ahead of him.

Twitter was quick to congratulate Cook on this brilliant milestone and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

Reggie Duff (1902-1905)

Bill Ponsford (1924-1934)

Greg Chappell (1970-1984)

Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-2000)

Alastair Cook (2006-2018)



Cook becomes just the fifth man to score a century in his first and last Tests! 🙌#ENGvIND #CookRetires #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/vU9T4alNix — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2018

100 in the final innings could not have happened to a more deserving batsman. 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏#AlastairCook — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 10, 2018

That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

What a way to say goodbye...test 💯 No 33 for Alastair Cook, richly deserved! #topclass #Congratulations — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 10, 2018

A century in your last innings. And an ovation that looked like it would never end. It was, as Joe Root said, "written in the stars". What a moment for the mighty Alastair Cook. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2018

Alistair Cook 💯 in last Test match 👏 👏 #Swansong — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 10, 2018

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:41 IST