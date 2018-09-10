 India vs England: Twitter pays tribute to Alastair Cook after farewell ton at The Oval | cricket | Hindustan Times
India vs England: Twitter pays tribute to Alastair Cook after farewell ton at The Oval

Alastair Cook scored his 33rd Test century on Monday in his farewell international match at the Oval, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking England career in style.

cricket Updated: Sep 10, 2018 17:41 IST
Alastair Cook (L) celebrates his century during play on the fourth day of the fifth Test cricket match against India.(AFP)

Alastair Cook marked his final Test innings in fitting fashion as he scored his 33rd hundred on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Monday.

The 33-year-old opener, who is currently England’s record run scorer, began the day on 46 and moved fluently to 101 not out before lunch as England built a large lead with captain Joe Root also making an unbeaten fifty.

Cook joined an elite list of cricketers who have scored a century both on debut as well as in their swansong. Cook scored a century in the 2nd innings of his debut Test, against India, in Nagpur in 2006.

READ: Alastair Cook scores century on farewell, breaks multiple records

Cook also became the highest Test run-scorer among the left-handed batsmen. The 33-year old went past Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (12400) to add another achievement to his illustrious career. When it comes to the complete list, he is fifth with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid ahead of him.

Twitter was quick to congratulate Cook on this brilliant milestone and here’s a look at some of the tweets -

