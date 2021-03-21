IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Virat bhai told me that I would bat at no. 3': Suryakumar reveals how Kohli made batting easier for him against England
Suryakumar Yadav(REUTERS)
Suryakumar Yadav(REUTERS)
cricket

'Virat bhai told me that I would bat at no. 3': Suryakumar reveals how Kohli made batting easier for him against England

Suryakumar Yadav said that Mumbai Indians players do not get intimidated by the big stage and continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket.
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
MAR 21, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, the youngsters from Mumbai Indians, made memorable debuts in the just-concluded 5-match T20I series against England which India pocketed 3-2. Ishant scored a 32-ball 56 in his debut innings. Suryakumar, who didn’t get a chance to bat in his debut match, came up with a 28-ball half-century in his maiden international innings.

On Tuesday, Surya played a quick cameo of 32 runs off 17 deliveries, helping India post a massive total of 224 for 2. In reply, the visitors were restricted to 188 for 8 and handed a 36-run win to India.

While speaking on Star Sports after the series decider, Suryakumar said that Mumbai Indians players do not get intimidated by the big stage and continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

“There is no secret according to me. The secret is only that there also we talk about playing fearless cricket like we do in the nets or in the practice games. So, we do that after coming here also,” said Yadav.

ALSO READ | Gambhir says India should have given KL Rahul one more T20I game

“The way Rohit Sharma or even Ishan Kishan express themselves there, they do the same thing here. I also had to follow the same thing. The sort of cricket I play there, the same way I played here and didn’t try to do anything different. I just tried to be myself and the results are there, I am very happy with that,” added Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar was sent to bat at No 3 in the last two games of the series and he didn’t disappoint the team management at all. Speaking about his batting position, the Mumbai batsman said that playing at that position made his task easier against England.

“It is a great feeling. Earlier it seemed like the role will be slightly different because the planning was different during the practice sessions. But before the last game the team management and Virat bhai came and told me that I would be batting at No.3,” said Yadav.

“So, the confidence they showed, I just carried that forward into the matches. I have told them that whichever number they want me to bat, I can do that and I am flexible. But yes, getting the position I have been batting at for the last 2-3 years, I didn't have to do much different and enjoyed a lot batting at that position,” concluded Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ | ‘If there was power from one side, he showed silken touch at the other end’

Just like the duo from MI - Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Yadav and Ishan left positive impressions with their astounding performances and have raised the bar high for the budding cricketers who are dreaming to represent India at some time.

