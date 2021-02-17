'Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week': Lloyd lambasts India captain for arguing with umpire
- India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
Former English cricketer David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai. Kohli had a heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon after England captain escaped with a close LBW appeal which due to the DRS, was referred to the third umpire and turned down.
During the last over of Day 3, a ball from Axar Patel rapped Joe Root on the back pad before reaching Rishabh Pant's gloves. After being given not out by Menon, the DRS was taken, and although the ball was going on to hit the middle of off-stump, Root survived since the on-field decision was not out. Kohli straightaway went into the umpire's face and had a length chat, clearly looking miffed, before eventually walking off shaking his head. Lloyd, a renowned commentator, is baffled that no disciplinary action has been taken regarding Kohli so far.
"No word of any disciplinary action against Virat Kohli then? I chuckle and I despair. Cricket is so archaic. The captain of a national team is allowed to criticise, berate, intimidate and ridicule an official on the pitch. And he was allowed to carry on playing on in the second Test! In any other sport, he would have been sent off the field. Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week," Lloyd wrote in his column in the Daily Mail.
It was the second time that Kohli and Menon were involved in a disagreement. Earlier in the day, Menon had warned Kohli for running on the danger area of the pitch after the India captain, while returning for a run, ran straight across the wicket to the other end. Yet, upon being warned by the umpire, Kohli seemed amused. Lloyd feels Kohli's second argument with the umpire would have been the football equivalent of red card.
"All it would take to show the public the severity of any offence is the introduction of yellow and red cards. This was a straight red — which would mean he misses the next three Tests. The lack of any action from match referee Javagal Srinath sitting there in his nice air-conditioned room beggars belief. Three and a half days and he has said nothing," he wrote.
