India vs England: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Azharuddin in elite list of India captains

India captain Virat Kohli came out to lead India for his 200th international match on Sunday as his side meets England in the ODI series decider. The right-handed batsman was named as India captain in January 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role.

Throughout his career so far, Kohli has captained India in 60 Tests, and 45 T20Is, and on Sunday, he will be captaining the team in his 95th ODI.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

Overall, Kohli is third on the list of players who have captained India in most international matches. Only MS Dhoni, who captained India in 332 matches, and Mohammed Azharuddin who captained India in 221 matches, are ahead of Kohli in the list.





Kohli, Dhoni, and Azharuddin are the only three Indian captains to lead the team in 200 or more international matches. Sourav Ganguly (196 matches as captain) and Kapil Dev (108 matches as captain) are 4th and 5th on the list.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led India were asked to bat again in the 3rd ODI as England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl. Speaking after the toss, Kohli admitted that he would have elected to bowl as well.

"I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat, and put up a better show with the ball," Kohli said at the toss.