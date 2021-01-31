India vs England: 'How do we get him out?': Moeen Ali says 'world-class' Virat Kohli does not have a weakness

England off-spinner Moeen Ali believes that he would find it hard to get Virat Kohli's wickets in the upcoming Test series against India. The India captain Virat Kohli would be returning to cricket after paternity leave that saw him missing the final three Tests in Australia. The fans expect Kohli to go all guns blazing in the first Test in Chennai which begins on February 5th.

Speaking to reporters in a video conference, Ali said that Kohli does not have a weakness and he will be motivated to score big runs after missing Australia Tests.

"How do we get him out? He's obviously an amazing player, world-class, he's very motivated to do well and I'm sure he'll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child," Moeen told reporters during a video conference.

"I don't know how we're going to get him out because I don't think he has any sort of weakness but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up," he added.

"He's a great guy and a good friend of mine -- we don't talk too much about cricket. We do a little bit but not too much," the English off-spinner further said.

Besides the four-match Test series, India and England will also be playing three ODIs and five T20Is.

Moeen said playing Test cricket is his "biggest motivation" and he has "little targets", which he is wants to achieve in the upcoming series.

"Whether or not I get picked is another matter ... in terms of being ready to play, I think I'll be fine to play, I'll be ready. I've waited long enough," he said.

"I still feel I've got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets.

"I know people say they don't look at these things but it would be something I would look at. Then I would set another target after that," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

